Architectural Coatings Markets: Acrylic, Alkyd, vinyl, Polyurethane,Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Interior, Exterior - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Architectural Coatings Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, vinyl, Polyurethane), Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne), Coating Type (Interior and Exterior), User Type (DIY and Professional), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global architectural coatings market size is projected to grow from USD 85.0 billion in 2023 to USD 102.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9%, between 2023 and 2028.

The residential construction application of architectural coatings is dominated by the repainting segment. Exterior paints and coatings fade as a result of weather and pollution, necessitating renovation and repair. This is raising the need for architectural coatings in the residential repainting market.

In the United States, it has been found that the growth in demand for home remodeling is mostly due to the fact that 65% of current houses were built before the 1990s. People nowadays dwell in their houses for longer periods of time than previous generations, resulting in increased expenditure on home remodeling.

The polyurethane resin type segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Polyurethane resins are created by combining polyalcohol with organic di-isocyanate. Polyurethane resin paints have exceptional durability, hardness, and gloss, and they are easy to clean.

Because of these qualities, polyurethane resin paints are employed in a variety of applications across the world. Polyurethane resin is a kind of polymer that is commonly used in architectural coatings. This resin has a number of advantages, including durability, abrasion resistance, and scratch resistance. It may also preserve the surface from fading by providing UV protection.

Polyurethane resin is frequently utilized in both exterior and interior coatings due to these advantages. Polyurethane resin is commonly used in architectural coatings for deck flooring, window frames, and wall panels. Polyurethane resin may also be used in a wide range of colorants to produce a wide range of colors and textures.

Powder coatings segment in technology is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The powder-based method coats substrates with thermoplastic or thermoset films using dry resin powders. The coating is created after a layer of powder is put to the substrate with a powder spray cannon or fluidized bed tank and then heated, melting the powder. Increasingly strict environmental rules for zero or non-VOC coatings are a major driving force in the expansion of the powder-based category.

Powder-based technology is environmentally benign and is predicted to increase rapidly because to its unique characteristics such as good corrosion resistance, chipping, high-quality finish, and abrasion. It also protects against moisture, heat, and chemicals. These power coatings produce very little VOCs.

Middle East & Africa architectural coatings market is estimated to register one of the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa are the countries under consideration. This region has 20% of the world's population, necessitating massive residential building.

This demand, together with the growing middle-class population, is likely to contribute to modest growth in the coatings business. Middle Eastern economic growth is a critical component in developing commercial prospects in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The majority of Middle Eastern and African countries have made significant investments in the building sector.

This is done in order to diversify their economy away from oil and oil-related businesses and towards other industrial sectors. However, fluctuating oil prices and geopolitical tensions are expected to have a minor impact on the growth rate.

Competitive landscape

The key companies profiled in this report are The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), PPG Industries, Inc (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands), BASF Coating GMBH (Germany), Jotun A/s (Norway), Asian Paints Limited (India), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd (Japan), Nippon Paint Holding Co., Ltd (Japan), RPM International, Inc (US), Masco Corporation (US), and others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 285 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $102.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Akzonobel N.V.

Asian Paints Limited

BASF SE

Benjamin Moore & Co.

Berger Paints India Limited

Brillux GmbH & Co. KG

Carpoly Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Cloverdale Paint Inc.

Daw SE

Diamond-Vogel Paint Company

Fujikura Kasei Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Maydos Building Materials Co. Ltd.

H-I-S Coatings & Paint Manufacturing Co.

Hempel A/S

Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd.

Jotun A/S

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Kelly-Moore Paints

Lanco Paints

Masco Corporation

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Ppg Industries Inc.

Rpm International Inc.

Sto Corp

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.4 Challenges

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.6.1 Introduction

5.6.2 GDP Trends and Forecast

5.7. Trends and Forecast in End-use Industry

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.10 Pricing Analysis

5.10.1 Average Selling Price Trend by Region

5.10.2 Average Selling Price Trend by Resin

5.10.3 Average Selling Price of Key Players, by Application

5.11 Trade Data Statistics

5.12 Global Economic Scenario Affecting Market Growth

5.12.1 Global Impact of Slowdown/ Impact of Recession

5.12.1.1 North America

5.12.1.2 Europe

5.12.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.12.1.4 Rest of the World

5.13 Ecosystem and Interconnected Market

5.14 Trends/Disruption Impacting Buyers/Customers

5.15 Tariffs & Regulation Landscapes and Standards

5.16 Regulatory Bodies, Govt. Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.17 Patent Analysis

5.17.1 Methodology

5.17.2 Publication Trends

5.17.3 Top Juridiction

5.17.4 Top Applicants

5.18 Key Conferences & Events in 2023-2024

6 Architectural Coatings Market, by Technology - Forecast Till 2028

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Waterborne Coatings

6.3 Solventborne Coatings

6.4 Powder Coatings

7 Architectural Coatings Market, by Resin Type - Forecast Till 2028

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Acrylic Resin

7.3 Alkyd Resin

7.4 Polyurethane Resin

7.5 Vinyl Resin

7.6 Other Resins

8 Architectural Coatings Market, by User Type - Forecast Till 2028

8.1 Introduction

8.2 DIY

8.3 Professional

9 Architectural Coatings Market, by Coating Type - Forecast Till 2028

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Interior

9.3 Exterior

10 Architectural Coatings Market, by Application - Forecast Till 2028

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Residential

10.2.1 New Construction

10.2.2 Remodel and Repaint

10.3 Non-Residential

10.3.1 Commercial

10.3.2 Industrial

10.3.3 Infrastructure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rx7jhr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment