Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Forecast to 2028: IoT Security Plays Critical Role & Increasing Use of Healthcare IT Solutions in Outpatient Care Facilities

The global healthcare cybersecurity market size is projected to grow from USD 18.2 billion in 2023 to USD 35.3 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2%

The major factors driving the market growth include the rise in cyberattacks along with security and privacy concerns, the rising acceptance of lot and connected devices, and the growth in the deployment of cloud-based solutions in the healthcare sector.

By Security type, the application security segment holds the largest market size

The application security segment is gaining traction due to the increased use of APIs for data and application delivery in mobile, cloud, and IoMT. It is an important aspect of the healthcare cybersecurity market, as it includes healthcare applications, including electronic health record (EHR) systems, patient portals, and mobile health apps, also it stores and processes sensitive patient information.

Additionally, application security involves securing these applications from cyber threats, such as data breaches, hacking attempts, and unauthorized access. Thus, it can be concluded that the application security segment holds the largest market size during the forecasted period.

By Offering, the services segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The healthcare cybersecurity market is segmented based on solutions and services, of which the services segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Healthcare organizations often turn to service providers to help them identify and mitigate potential vulnerabilities as they themselves lack the internal expertise and resources to manage cybersecurity risks. Thus, driving the healthcare cybersecurity services segment.

Additionally, the advantage of getting rid of several standalone legacy compliance tools is projected to drive the need for healthcare cybersecurity services. Also, the growing interest of organizations in integrated solution-related services would drive market growth. Apart from these, a huge presence of cybersecurity service providers boosts the cybersecurity market.

By services, the professional services segment is to grow at the largest market size during the forecast period

Professional services are provided to strategically help clients organize, design, analyze, implement, and manage technological systems. These services include consulting, training and education, design and implementation, risk and threat assessment, and support and maintenance and play a vital role in the healthcare cybersecurity ecosystem.

Furthermore, due to the presence of several vendors in the healthcare cybersecurity ecosystem, these services are prevalent in the healthcare cybersecurity market. Thus, the professional services segment is projected to hold a larger market share in the healthcare cybersecurity market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 357 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $35.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Cyberattacks and Concerns Related to Security and Privacy

Rising Adoption of IoT and Connected Devices

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions in Healthcare Industry

Restraints

Security Budget Constraints in Developing Economies

Insufficient Training and Dearth of Knowledgeable IT Staff

Opportunities

Increasing Use of Healthcare IT Solutions in Outpatient Care Facilities

IoT Security Plays Critical Role in Healthcare Cybersecurity Sector

Challenges

Interoperability Issues in Healthcare Cybersecurity

Vulnerability and Concern Related to Medical Data

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Safe Security Solution to Safeguard Storing, Processing, and Managing Phi of Molina Healthcare's Critical Applications

Case Study 2: Atos Helped Leading Healthcare Firms Uncover Existing Hidden Cyber Threats

Case Study 3: Nuvento Cybersecurity Solution Helped Drug Manufacturing Company from Ransomware

Technology Analysis

Multi-Factor Authentication

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

Big Data and Predictive Analytics

Internet of Medical Things

Automated Diagnosis Using Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain to Improve Security of Health Data

Internet of Things and Smart Devices to Transform Patient Care

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

National Institute of Standards and Technology Framework

California Consumer Privacy Act

Iso/Iec 27001

Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards

Quality System Regulation

Hitrust (Originally Health Information Trust) Common Security Framework

Federal Information Processing Standards

Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999

European Union General Data Protection Regulation

Service Organization Control 2 Compliance

Hipaa Compliance

Control Objectives for Information and Related Technology (Cobit)

Company Profiles

Key Players

IBM

Cisco

Palo Alto Networks

Check Point

Fortinet

Trend Micro

Dell Emc

Crowdstrike

Kudelski Security

Cloudwave

Claroty

Imperva

Logrhythm

Other Players

Kaspersky

Sophos

Juniper

Forcepoint

Verimatrix

Forescout

Imprivata

Sailpoint

Saviynt

Jfrog

Fortified

Cleardata

Cynerio

Medcrypt

Armis

Cylera

Zeguro

Virta Labs

Protenus

Censinet

Sternum

