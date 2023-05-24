Neurostimulation Devices Market Revenue is Predicted to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 36.5 billion by 2032, States by Market.us

New York, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Neurostimulation Devices Market stood at US$ 11.1 billion in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 36.5 billion by 2032. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13% between 2023 and 2032.

Neurostimulation devices are implants, programmable medical devices that provide electrical stimulation to a particular portion of the patient, such as the spinal cord, brain, or peripheral nervous system, to help treat several disorders, containing chronic pain, movement disorders, Parkinson’s disease, and epilepsy. Neurostimulation devices are generally used to identify and treat disorders of the nervous system. A neurostimulation device is a key element used in neural prosthetics for artificial limbs, artificial vision, and hearing aids.

Key Takeaway

By Devices Type, the spinal cord stimulator segment generated the highest revenue share in 2022.

The electrical impulse causes feelings in the injured neurons and benefits in the treatment of chronic pain of pain messages from the neurons to the brain. The rising boost of neurological illness and chronic pain and neurological illness and the growing geriatric populations are thus boosting the growth of the market. However, the growing awareness of neurological illness and an increase in investments in development and research for inventive and new neurostimulation equipment for the treatment of neurological illness.

Factors affecting the growth of Neurostimulation Devices market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the neurostimulation devices market. Some of these factors include:

Technological advancements and new product development : The increase in demand for improved product outcomes & efficacy has led to the development of innovative products and technologies to address the unmet needs of patients as well as surgeons.

: The increase in demand for improved product outcomes & efficacy has led to the development of innovative products and technologies to address the unmet needs of patients as well as surgeons. The increasing dominance of chronic diseases : The neurostimulation equipment help in providing therapeutic solutions which have limited solutions, such as migraine and epilepsy.

: The neurostimulation equipment help in providing therapeutic solutions which have limited solutions, such as migraine and epilepsy. Rise in R&D : Manufacturers are growing their R&D expenditure to create cutting-edge products and technology, such as implantable neurostimulation devices, which are predicted to accelerate market growth.

: Manufacturers are growing their R&D expenditure to create cutting-edge products and technology, such as implantable neurostimulation devices, which are predicted to accelerate market growth. Increasing Geriatric Population: Rising geriatric populations in emerging countries create expansive market opportunities in the global neurostimulation market. The global geriatric population is increasing at an exceptional rate.

Rising geriatric populations in emerging countries create expansive market opportunities in the global neurostimulation market. The global geriatric population is increasing at an exceptional rate. Change in Lifestyle: The prevalence of lifestyle-induced disease is also increasing.

The prevalence of lifestyle-induced disease is also increasing. Rise in minimally invasive surgeries: Rise in demand for minimally invasive surgery adoption of technologically advanced products propels the growth of the market.

Top Trends in Global Neurostimulation Devices Market

Manufacturers are presently developing new equipment while augmenting deep brain stimulation systems. Developing technologies for the treatment of various diseases is expected to increase the demand for neurostimulation devices. Furthermore, the increase in FDA approvals for new devices with new applications is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market. Manufacturers are favoring advanced technologies for responsive neurostimulation and magnetic neurostimulation, eventually driving high sales in the market. In order to provide enhanced and alternative solutions to unmet needs in neurological disease, companies have developed new technologies and devices.

Market Growth

The increasing neurological disease across the world, increasing clinical trials for neurostimulation devices, and investments by major companies are driving the growth of the neurostimulation devices market. The increasing developments in the products are projected to increase the approval of neurostimulation devices, thereby driving the market growth. The rise in the prevalence of neurological disease and the technical advancements in neurostimulation devices. An increase in research, product approval, and development in neuroscience drives market growth.

Regional Analysis

The neurostimulation devices market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share. Strategic government regulations and an increase in the average amount of days required in the FDA authorization procedures may hinder the region’s growth. Development of innovative neurostimulators authorizations by health authorities for new methods in neurostimulators and acquisitions and mergers to obtain novel technologies and products are important market trends in North America.

Europe is followed by the US in terms of revenue share. Rapid economic development in eastern European countries is anticipated to accelerate the growth. The Asia-Pacific region provides profitable growth to the key players in the neurostimulator market, as it is projected to be the highest-growing market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Nevro Corporation

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Abbott

NeuroPace Inc.

NDI Medical, LLC

Cochlear Limited

EndoStim Inc.

Electromedics Meditek Private Limited

Medical Centre Inc.

Electro Care Private Limited

Synapse Biomedical Inc.

LivaNova, PLC

ElectroCore Inc.

Cyberonics, Inc.

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 11.1 Billion Market Size in 2032 US$ 36.5 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 13% North America Revenue Share 50% Europe Revenue Share 20.8% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The global geriatric population is rising at an exceptional rate. The geriatric population in terms of Parkinson’s disease is also rising at a steadfast pace. Extensive R&D activities for developing new products and innovative technologies will additionally drive market growth. Recent developments such as spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and sacral nerve stimulation will more be rising the chance of enhanced market growth.

Neurostimulation helps in offering therapeutic solutions which have limited solutions, such as migraine and epilepsy. Individuals suffering from depression are prone to cardiovascular diseases, which are anticipated to play into the market value. External aid for an extensive range of development and research activities has also increased.

Market Restraints

The Implementation of neurostimulation devices includes an extensive scope of surgical processes, which cause many associated risks such as hoarseness of voice and allergies. While these adverse effects are frequently temporary, electrical signals commonly generated by these devices can prolong to limit the growth of the market.

The market's expansion is poised to be restricted by adverse effects such as allergic responses and pricking of the skin owing to the implantation of neurostimulation devices into the body. Apart from these, the higher cost of neurostimulation devices is also reducing market growth.

Market Opportunities

The need for better production efficiency as well as outcomes has risen, thereby stimulating the formation of cutting-edge products and technology to meet the unmet demand of surgeons and patients. Companies have produced exclusive devices and skills, such as neurostimulation devices, to improve the overall situation of the patient affected by neurological illness and provide improved and advanced medicines to meet medical needs. Increase in initiatives by renewed corporations for handlings Parkinson’s disease and the fast technological advancements.

Report Segmentation of the Neurostimulation Devices Market

Product Type Insight

The spinal cord segment dominated the neurostimulation devices market, which also held the greatest revenue share due to the extensive scope of product demand and high market permeation of commercially available products in this segment. Technological innovations in this segment are anticipated to boost the segment more. Spinal cord stimulators are useful in non-malignant chronic neuropathic pain management. They mask pain by generating small nerve impulses in excess of creating any functioning changes to the target portion.

Application Insight

The pain management segment registers the highest market share. This prevalence of chronic disorders and increasing product use for pain management on the reason of its high therapeutic significance are the vital factors that boost the growth of this segment. Some of the diseases encompassed under this segment include leg pain and chronic pain.

End-user Insight

The Hospital segment is projected to be a lucrative segment of the market during the forecast period. Due to favorable medical; facilities well, established healthcare infrastructure for neurostimulation devices in developed nations, and the high cost of the implantable devices contributed to the projected share of the segments. An increase in the number of hospitals in developed countries and a rise in implantable surgeries of neurostimulation is likely to boost the sector's growth throughout the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Devices Type

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

Gastric Electric Stimulator

Sacral Nerve Stimulator

Spinal Cord Stimulator

Deep Brain Stimulator

Vagus Nerve Stimulato

By Application

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Pain Management

Depression

Dystonia

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Parkinson’s Disease Gastroparesis

By End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Medical Clinics

Rehabilitation Center

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Neurostimulation Devices Market

In May 2021, Abbott launched NeuroSphere, an effective clinic designed to help deep brain stimulation patients by slight programming and rearranging their strategies from the well-being of their homes.

In January 2020, - Medtronic plc pronounced the acquisition of Stimgemics, LLC. It is identified as an innovative new spinal cord stimulation waveform that is recognized as a difference target multiplexed spinal cord stimulation.

Medtronic plc pronounced the acquisition of Stimgemics, LLC. It is identified as an innovative new spinal cord stimulation waveform that is recognized as a difference target multiplexed spinal cord stimulation. In February 2022, Precisis GmbH pronounced that it acknowledged the US FDA approval for its breakthrough devices designation slightly invasive epilepsy treatment EASEE.

