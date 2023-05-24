Karamba Security Announces Production Agreement to Secure One Million Trucks

HOD HASHARON, Israel, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karamba Security , a world leader in automotive product security, today announced the signing of a production agreement for its XGuard Host Intrusion Detection and Prevention software to secure one million trucks.



After a thorough technical evaluation, which included cybersecurity testing, integration simplicity and meeting rigid performance criteria, a world-renowned truck OEM has selected Karamba Security’s XGuard to protect one million trucks operated globally. Once embedded in the trucks, XGuard software conducts continuous runtime integrity checks to detect intrusion attempts, prevent them and report to the OEM’s security operations center.

“We are honored that a world-leading truck OEM has selected Karamba Security’s XGuard as its cybersecurity solution to secure its trucks against cyberattacks,” said Ami Dotan, Karamba co-founder and CEO. “The recent UN R155 and the emerging Chinese automotive cybersecurity regulations have created a radical shift among OEMs’ cyber readiness. The selection of XGuard for its in-depth security, simple integration and minimal performance impact, enables OEMs not only to meet regulatory requirements but also significantly increase a vehicle’s security posture.”

Karamba will demonstrate its XGuard software at the first Auto-ISAC Europe Cybersecurity Summit, at Musée de L'Aventure Peugeot, Sochaux, France on June 13th and 14th.

About Karamba Security

Karamba Security is the world leader in product security. Automotive OEMs, tier-1s and Fortune 100 companies rely on Karamba’s products and services to protect their vehicles and ECUs and meet demanding cybersecurity regulations, without interfering with R&D processes, or delaying time to market of their products. With more than 120 successful engagements, OEMs and suppliers trust Karamba’s award-winning solutions for compliance and brand competitiveness when protecting their customers against cyber threats.

More information is available at www.karambasecurity.com and follow us on Twitter @KarambaSecurity.

Media Contact:

Montner Tech PR

Chloe Amante

camante@montner.com