Apogee Helps Utilities Usher in New Era of Transportation at EVDX in Detroit

ATLANTA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Interactive, Inc., a leading provider of digital engagement communication strategies for utilities, announced today its endorsement as a founding sponsor of the Association of Energy Service Professional’s (AESP) Electric Vehicle Driver Experience (EVDX) Conference in Detroit on June 5th- 6th. This inaugural event will provide a forum for utilities, solution providers, and government officials to discuss the electric vehicle market and its impact on consumers and the energy sector. This exclusive event will set the stage for an open exchange and solutions lab for energy professionals dedicated to ushering in a new era of transportation.



AESP, a non-profit organization of nearly 5,000 active energy professionals is dedicated to developing and delivering efficiency, clean energy, and demand flexibility solutions. The mission of the EVDX event is to ensure that customers and businesses experience a smooth transition as the electric vehicle market expands.

At the event Apogee will be discussing its digital electric vehicle customer journey communication platform designed to help utilities engage and communicate this sometimes-complicated topic with customers. Apogee’s solution allows utilities to segment and target their messaging by using conditional response video surveys to gauge consumers’ purchase intent of an electric vehicle -- in the near future or not at all. In addition, once the customer’s intent is established, the platform helps them make informed buying decisions, enroll in relevant programs, and engages them throughout vehicle ownership.

Jim Malcom, COO Apogee Interactive, stated, “Apogee sees this conference as pivotal in laying the foundation of cooperation between utility companies, government, and solutions providers. Our utility partners see success using our strategy to educate consumers regarding the cost of electric vehicle ownership, EV rate options, the advantages of off-peak charging, and mileage and kWh range by model.” He continued, “Apogee knows utilities need to position themselves as a reliable source of information. We are encouraging them to take advantage of relevant and personalized digital communications to open a dialogue that creates trust while building the future of beneficial electrification.”

About Apogee

Apogee Interactive, Inc. is a leading provider of customer engagement services for utilities, serving the energy industry since 1993. Apogee’s customer engagement platform helps utilities establish ongoing digital relationships with customers, helping them engage and educate customers, reduce costs, achieve behavioral energy efficiency, and grow customer satisfaction. Apogee’s solution enables personalized, relevant, video-based messaging through multiple channels, drives self-service, and improves operational efficiencies through marketing automation. Apogee’s loyal client base includes Commonwealth Edison, Liberty Utilities, ConEd, Duquesne, Tampa Electric, People’s Gas, CenterPoint, Xcel Energy, LADWP, and hundreds of other IOU, municipal, cooperative, and gas utilities. For more information, visit www.apogee.net or LinkedIn.