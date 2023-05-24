Crosschq Expands Hiring Intelligence Capabilities, Unveils Integrated Insights and Listening Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq , the world's first Hiring Intelligence platform purpose-built to increase Quality of Hire, announced today the expansion of Crosschq Insights™ and Crosschq Voice™ along with a new brand identity. Combining these expanded solutions provides talent leaders with a single operating platform from which to manage all aspects of Hiring Intelligence.



“Recent research from Deloitte indicates 83 percent of talent acquisition teams feel they have low maturity when it comes to their analytics capabilities,” said Michael Fitzsimmons, co-founder and CEO of Crosschq. "After years of working closely with talent leaders to solve this massive problem, we are excited to reintroduce Crosschq in a new way with Crosschq Insights and Crosschq Voice, a robust, end-to-end hiring intelligence solution."

Crosschq Insights: Advanced Analytics Across the Entire Hiring Funnel

The powerful Crosschq Insights solution set is built specifically for data-driven talent teams with hundreds of customizable reports that include benchmarking and easy shareability. Crosschq’s flagship Quality of Hire Analytics product connects an organization’s pre-hire data with business outcomes, providing on-demand access to detailed Quality of Hire metrics. Once unleashed, Crosschq Insights can help organizations better understand critical variables such as the ROI of hiring sources, which departments and hiring managers are making the best hires, and how to match the skills and competencies of top performers to new candidates.

TalentWall, acquired last year by Crosschq and now fully integrated into its suite of solutions, is also part of this powerful insights engine. This capability brings an organization’s ATS data to life with immediate visibility into the company’s most important hiring metrics and KPIs around critical topics like DEI, time to hire and cost per hire.

“End-to-end hiring intelligence is liquid gold for talent acquisition teams,” said William Tincup, president and editor-at-large of Recruiting Daily. “When I say that, I'm thinking from source of hire to the onboarding experience and everything in between.”

Crosschq Voice: Integrated Listening and Survey Tools Across Candidate Journey

The Crosschq Voice solution set offers advanced, powerful feedback that enables talent leaders to gather real human insights at every stage of the hiring process. These AI-driven surveys are optimized for mobile as well as other communication channels such as Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Crosschq’s candidate experience surveys allow recruiters to maintain a pulse on candidate sentiment, listening at every step of the hiring process. From the point of job application through to the offer, Crosschq enables talent leaders to gather real-time insights from candidates, interview teams, and hiring managers throughout the hiring journey.

Moving down the funnel, the Crosschq 360 reference-checking solution gives users access to comprehensive human feedback about candidates to support a competency and skills match with the company and role.

Crosschq Insights and Crosschq Voice are available now to current customers, as well as through the company's 40+ API integrations with partners, including Workday, SAP, Greenhouse, SmartRecruiters, Lever and many others.

“We’re proud to support hundreds of companies like Pinterest, Deloitte, WPP, Allegis and HubSpot,” added Fitzsimmons. “They trust Crosschq to improve their quality of hire, drive team collaboration and optimize the entire hiring process. Through our broader range of tools and solutions, we’re able to help clients like these and others more effectively identify top talent, streamline hiring processes, and foster a culture of collaboration and productivity within their teams.”

Introducing a New Look & Logo for Hiring Intelligence Operating System

To demonstrate the company’s evolution from point solutions to a fully integrated suite of solutions, Crosschq also revealed a new brand identity. “In our unwavering commitment to establishing Hiring Intelligence as a stand-alone solution set, it was important to refresh our logo and overall positioning,” said Brandon Redlinger, vice president of marketing at Crosschq. "Our brand evolution perfectly illustrates our dedication to being hiring intelligence trailblazers in the growing talent analytics market category.”

To see the latest from Crosschq, please visit crosschq.com .

About Crosschq

Crosschq is the world's first operating system purpose-built for Hiring Intelligence. The company provides talent-driven organizations with an integrated data and listening platform to optimize all aspects of hiring and continuously improve Quality of Hire. Powered by the Crosschq Intelligence Cloud™, which uses AI and machine learning to rapidly process millions of pre-hire and post-hire data points, Crosschq gives enterprises a reliable, on-demand solution for collaborating and taking action on hiring insights. Crosschq's customers and partners include Deloitte, WPP, Allegis, Pinterest, HubSpot, Saks Fifth Avenue, Workday, SAP, and Greenhouse, among others. Crosschq is backed by GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Tiger Global, SAP, Okta and Salesforce. To learn more, visit crosschq.com .

