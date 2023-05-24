LGI Homes Announces its Newest Community in the Nashville Market

DICKSON, Tenn., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of a new community in the Nashville, Tennessee market, Autumnwood. This beautiful community, located just west of downtown in the charming town of Dickson, provides residents with new, move-in ready homes amongst serene surroundings.



At Autumnwood, LGI Homes offers five incredible floor plans, ranging from 1,316 square feet with 3 bedrooms to 2,570 square feet with 5 bedrooms. Every new home comes with the designer upgrades and finishes found in LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ interior package. Granite countertops, energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, stunning white wood cabinets with crown molding, recessed lighting and a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener are just a few of the remarkable upgrades that come included at no additional cost.

LGI Homes at Autumnwood is located near Highway 70 and Highway 385, providing residents with quick access to top employers and top area attractions. Nextdoor to the local elementary school is Buckner Park which features baseball fields, tennis courts, playgrounds, soccer fields, batting cages, a disc golf course, an aquatic facility, an arboretum, a wildlife area and so much more. Also, minutes from the community is Henslee Park, a newly renovated community park with a splash pad, dog park, playground, and open green space. Other exciting area attractions nearby include Historic Downtown Dickson, the Dickson County Farmers Market, the Roxy Movie Theater and Thunder Alley Entertainment Center.

New homes at Autumnwood are priced from the $330s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (888) 973-4260 ext 373 or visit LGIHomes.com/Autumnwood.

