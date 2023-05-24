Global Microphone Market Size To Grow USD 8.42 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.8%

New York, United States , May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Microphone Market Size is to grow from USD 4.36 Billion in 2022 to USD 8.42 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period.

A microphone is a device that converts sound waves into electrical signals for recording or amplification purposes. It is an essential tool in various fields, including broadcasting, music production, live performances, and communication systems. Microphones come in different types, such as dynamic, condenser, ribbon, and lavalier, each with its unique characteristics and applications. They capture sound by utilizing elements like diaphragms, coils, or capacitors that convert mechanical vibrations into electrical voltage. Microphones play a crucial role in capturing clear and accurate audio, allowing for high-quality recordings, clear communication, and immersive sound experiences in various professional and everyday settings.

Global Microphone Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Analog and Digital), By Technology (MEMS, Electret, and Others), By Communication Technology (Wired and Wireless), By Application (Automotive, Commercial Security & Surveillance, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical, and Noise Monitoring & Sensing), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The MEMS microphones are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global microphone market is segmented into MEMS, electret, and others. MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) microphone segment is expected to experience significant growth in the global microphone market. MEMS microphones offer advantages such as smaller size, lower power consumption, and enhanced performance compared to electret microphones. The increasing demand for compact and high-performance microphones in applications such as smartphones, wearable devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices is driving the growth of the MEMS microphone market. Additionally, advancements in MEMS technology and its compatibility with emerging trends are expected to fuel its growth in the forecast period.

The consumer electronics segment held with more than 36.7% market share in 2022.

Based on application, the global microphone market is segmented into automotive, commercial security & surveillance, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and noise monitoring & sensing. The consumer electronics segment held the largest market share in 2022. This is primarily due to the widespread adoption of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart speakers, and wearable devices. The increasing demand for voice-controlled assistants, virtual assistants, and audio-enabled applications has fueled the need for high-quality microphones in consumer electronics. Moreover, the rising trend of gaming, streaming, and video conferencing has further boosted the demand for microphones in this segment. Continuous advancements in technology and the growing consumer base of consumer electronics ensure the dominance of this segment in the microphone market.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% over the projected period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is poised for significant growth in the forecast period in the microphone market. Several factors contribute to this projection. Firstly, the region is experiencing rapid industrialization and urbanization, leading to increased demand for microphones in sectors such as broadcasting, telecommunications, and entertainment. Moreover, the rising popularity of e-commerce and online content creation platforms in countries like China, India, and Japan fuels the demand for microphones among content creators and influencers. Additionally, the expanding consumer electronics market and the increasing penetration of smartphones and smart devices in the region contribute to the growth of the microphone market. The Asia-Pacific region presents immense opportunities for market expansion and innovation, making it a key growth driver in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global microphone market include Audio-Technica Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Shure Incorporated, AKG Acoustics GmbH, Beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc., Rode Microphones, Blue Microphones, Electro-Voice, Samson Technologies Corp., MIPRO Electronics Co. Ltd., Audix Corporation, Heil Sound Ltd., CAD Audio, Lewitt GmbH, SE Electronics International Inc., MXL Microphones, Neumann, and DPA Microphones A/S.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global microphone market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Microphone Market, By Type

Analog

Digital

Microphone Market, By Technology

MEMS

Electret

Others

Microphone Market, By Communication Technology

Wired

Wireless

Microphone Market, By Application

Automotive

Commercial Security & Surveillance

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Noise Monitoring & Sensing

Microphone Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



