Helius to Highlight Innovative PoNS Therapy™ at the 2023 Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers Annual Meeting, in Commemoration of World MS Day

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies (Nasdaq:HSDT), a neurotech company focused on delivering a novel therapeutic neuromodulation approach for gait deficits, is excited to announce its participation in the prestigious Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) Annual Meeting. The event, which coincides with the May 30 observance of World MS Day, will take place from May 31 to June 3 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colo. Helius will spotlight its cutting-edge Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®) device, which can improve gait deficit in people living with multiple sclerosis (MS).



The CMSC conference brings together renowned experts, healthcare professionals and industry leaders to exchange knowledge, explore advancements in multiple sclerosis (MS) research and discuss the latest therapeutic approaches. Sharing this commitment to enhance the quality of life for people with MS, Helius is proud to participate in the meeting for the second year in a row.

Visitors to booth #101 will see the premiere of a new video that showcases the mechanism of action of PoNS Therapy™ and meet with company representatives to learn more about the therapy. This device delivers electrical impulses through nerve fibers on the tongue to stimulate the flow of neural impulses to brain structures that control gait and balance. This creates a cascade of activity in the brain that – when combined with an exercise regimen supervised by a physical therapist – produces a neuromodulatory and neuroplastic effect that can have a significant impact on the independence and personal productivity of people with MS. (Results of this study can be found at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4017705/)

"We’re honored to be part of the CMSC meeting and contribute to collective efforts in advancing MS care," said Dane Andreeff, President and CEO of Helius. "Helius is driven by the belief that innovation can revolutionize the management of chronic conditions like MS. Our PoNS device exemplifies this vision, empowering individuals with MS and their healthcare providers with a new therapeutic option to help maximize their mobility.”

World MS Day, celebrated annually on May 30, provides an ideal backdrop for Helius to assert its commitment to the MS community and make connections with leading healthcare professionals and researchers advancing MS care – which is the spirit of this year’s theme: “Connections.” Helius aims to raise awareness about MS, promote education and inspire hope among people living with MS through the power of PoNS Therapy.

MS is a complex neurological condition affecting millions worldwide, causing varying degrees of physical and cognitive disabilities. As a leader in the healthcare industry, Helius is dedicated to developing innovative solutions to address the challenges faced by individuals with MS experiencing mobility issues.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using non-implantable platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to compensate and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®) device. For more information about the PoNS® or Helius Medical Technologies, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an innovative non-surgical medical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to improve balance and gait. The PoNS device is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only.

PoNS is also authorized for sale in Canada for three indications: (i) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; and (ii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; and (iii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from stroke, to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is also authorized for sale in Australia for short term use by healthcare professionals as an adjunct to a therapeutic exercise program to improve balance and gait. For more information visit www.ponstherapy.com.

About the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC)

The CMSC is an approved provider of continuing education to physicians, nursing professionals, pharmacists, occupational therapists, and psychologists and its accredited activities have educated thousands of healthcare professionals about the spectrum of needs in MS. The CMSC is host to the largest North American meeting for healthcare professionals and researchers engaged in MS care.

