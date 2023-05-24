Global Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016-2023: Deal Trends, Players and Financials

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the precision medicine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



This report provides details of the latest precision medicine agreements announced in the life sciences since 2016.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review precision medicine deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering precision medicine partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for precision medicine deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the precision medicine partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active precision medicine dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1,700 online deal records of actual precision medicine deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of precision medicine dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in precision medicine dealmaking since 2016, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading precision medicine deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in precision medicine dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of precision medicine deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of precision medicine partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of precision medicine partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016. The chapter is organized by specific precision medicine technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by precision medicine partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in precision medicine partnering and dealmaking since 2016.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of precision medicine technologies and products.



Key benefits

Global Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016-2023 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of precision medicine deal trends since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual precision medicine contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active precision medicine dealmakers since 2016

Insight into terms included in a precision medicine partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope



Global Precision Medicine Partnering terms and Agreements 2016-2023 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to precision medicine trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in precision medicine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to precision medicine contract documents

Leading precision medicine deals by value since 2016

Most active precision medicine dealmakers since 2016

In Global Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016-2023, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1,700 precision medicine deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

