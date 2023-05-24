Nigeria Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report 2023: Detailed Analysis of 15 Existing Data Centers and 10 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database covers the Nigeria data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
- Nigeria is one of the notable secondary data center markets in Africa and has witnessed investments from colocation operators such as 21st Century Technologies, MDX-I (Equinix), Galaxy Backbone, Rack Centres, and MTN, among others.
- Global data center operators are increasingly showing interest in the Nigeria market. For instance, Equinix, with the acquisition of MainOne (MDX-I) and the acquisition of Medallion Data Centres by Digital Realty.
- In terms of top operators, Africa Data Centers contribute more than 30% of the IT load capacity in the Nigeria data center Market.
- Regarding geography, Lagos contributes to more than 90% of the existing rack capacity in the Nigeria Data Center Market.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
- Detailed Analysis of 15 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 10 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Abuja, Lagos.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2022)
- Future capacity additions (2023-2025)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (15 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Lekki II or LGS1.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (10 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 21Century Technologies
- Africa Data Centres
- Airtel Africa
- Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)
- CWG PLC
- Excelsimo Networks
- ipNX
- MDX-I (Equinix)
- Medallion Communications (Digital Realty)
- MTN
- Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
- Rack Centre
- Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's
- Kasi Cloud.
