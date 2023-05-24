Global Technologies, Ltd. Announces Fredrick Cutcher as Chief Executive Officer Effective Immediately

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTC Pink: GTLL) (the “Company”), a holding corporation, which, through its subsidiaries, has operations engaged in e-commerce and as a portal for entrepreneurs to provide access to live shopping, announces the appointment of Fredrick Cutcher as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective as of May 17, 2023.



As a seasoned executive, Mr. Cutcher has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a keen strategic mindset throughout his career. He possesses a deep understanding of the intricate dynamics of the financial industry, coupled with a remarkable ability to identify emerging opportunities and drive change.

With his appointment as CEO of Global Technologies, Mr. Cutcher will spearhead the Company's strategic initiatives, focusing on expanding its footprint including exploring opportunities in the real estate and insurance sectors.

"I am honored to join Global Technologies as its CEO and excited to embark on this journey," said Mr. Cutcher. "Our aim is to redefine the boundaries of innovation by leveraging our strengths and capitalizing on opportunities. I look forward to keeping the market updated as we identify and communicate our long-term vision."

Effective upon the appointment of Mr. Cutcher as an officer and director of the Company, Jimmy Wayne Anderson resigned in his role as an officer and director.

The Company’s new corporate office address is 8 Campus Dr., Suite 105, Parsippany, NJ 07054 and its new telephone number is (973) 233-5151.

About Global Technologies, Ltd.:

Global Technologies, Ltd, based in Parsippany, NJ, is a holding corporation, which, through its subsidiaries, has operations engaged in e-commerce and as a portal for entrepreneurs to provide access to live shopping. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.globaltechnologiesltd.info.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

Contact:

Global Technologies, Ltd

(973) 233-5151

info@globaltechnologiesltd.info