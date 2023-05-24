Biological and Chemical Indicators Market Growth (2023-2031) | Industry Share, Size, Trends, and Global Forecast Report

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for biological and chemical indicators in 2022 to be worth US$ 520.6 million. It will likely increase at a revenue CAGR of 6.2% to reach US$ 894.7 million by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for biological and chemical indicators indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. The effectiveness of sterilization techniques is monitored using biological and chemical markers in various contexts, including hospitals, laboratories, and food processing industries.

Key Takeaways:

The developments in biological and chemical indicators drive the market revenue share.

The advanced speed and accuracy of these indicators for rapid and precise results are driving the market demand.

The development of integrators and emulators is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Biological and Chemical Indicators Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 520.6 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 894.7 million CAGR 6.2% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Biological and Chemical Indicators Market:

In October 2022, For the medical device business, STEMart provided biological indicator sterility testing services. This testing is carried out in accordance with the exposure of Biological Indicators (BIs) following the completion of the sterilizing load. A qualitative test produces data that accurately depict how an organism is growing.

Competitive Landscape

The top companies operating in the global market for biological and chemical indicators include:

3M Science

Steris Plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Mesa Labs Inc.

McKesson Medical Surgical Inc.

Crosstex International Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global biological and chemical indicators market revenue is driven by the increasing demand for sterilization procedures in healthcare facilities, growing concerns over infection control and patient safety, and the rise in chronic and infectious diseases.

However, due to the ongoing advancements in technology and the increasing adoption of automation in sterilization procedures, the biological and chemical indicators market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the biological and chemical indicators market is segmented into biological indicators and chemical indicators

and chemical indicators The biological indicators are further sub-segmented into self-contained vials , spore strips , and others

spore strips and others Based on end user, the biological and chemical indicators market is segmented into biopharma industries, academic and research institutes, diagnostic labs, and others

Segmentation By Type

Based on types, the biological indicator segment dominates the global biological and chemical indicators market with the largest revenue share. The market for biological and chemical indicators has been dominated by biological indicators because of their superior dependability and precision in tracking sterilization processes. Furthermore, the market for biological and chemical indicators is also expected to expand due to the increased need for sterilization across numerous sectors.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global biological and chemical indicators market. Due to the high demand for effective sterilization monitoring products, the increasing number of infections linked to healthcare settings (HAIs), and the need for clean medical supplies and equipment.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive research on the world market for biological and chemical indicators. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment areas, regional growth analytics, ten years of revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL BIOLOGICAL AND CHEMICAL INDICATORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Biological Indicators Self-contained Vials Spore Strips Others Chemical Indicators GLOBAL BIOLOGICAL AND CHEMICAL INDICATORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Biopharma Industries Academic and Research Institutes Diagnostic Labs Others

