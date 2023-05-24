Overhead Conveyor Market to reach USD 3.06 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 5.22 percent over the forecast period

Pune, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global Automation & Process Control market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on the “ Overhead Conveyor Market “. The Overhead Conveyor market size was valued at USD 2.14 Bn in 2022. The total Overhead Conveyor Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.22 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 3.06 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 2.14 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 3.06 Bn CAGR 5.22 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 262 No. of Tables 124 No. of Charts and Figures 130 Segment Covered By Type, Automation Grade, Sales Channel, Capacity, Weight, Technology, and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Overhead Conveyor Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is a detailed analysis of the Overhead Conveyor Market covering all the major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. For a better understanding of Overhead Conveyor Industry penetration, competitive structure , pricing analysis, and demand analysis of the market are undertaken at the local, regional and global levels.

Major companies are mentioned by region, along with their revenue, portfolio, developments, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic alliances, for competitive analysis of the Overhead Conveyor Market. Growth potential and business forecast for new market entrants are provided in the Overhead Conveyor Market report.

Overhead Conveyor Market is segmented based on Type, Automation Grade, Sales Channel, Capacity, Weight, Technology, and Application to understand the variables and impact on the market growth. The primary and secondary methods were used to collect data from the Overhead Conveyor market. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Overhead Conveyor market.

Overhead Conveyor Market Overview

Overhead conveyors is a system that operates above or over the head of both workers and other equipment. An overhead conveyor is used in the production facility to move parts from one place to another. It is unused in the vertical space above the working area. Overhead conveyors are often used with warehouse robots or Autonomous Mobile Robots. Overhead Conveyors are motorized by adding a drive unit including the electric motor, gearbox, and other necessary chain drive systems. Overhead Conveyor Carries Non-Conveyable Loads due to their shape.

Technological Advancements by Manufacturers to boost the Overhead Conveyor Market Growth

Rising up gradation of infrastructure with advanced systems, demand for handling large volumes of goods, and increased focus on enhancing the productivity of factors responsible for technological advancement is expected to boost the market growth. A growing number of manufacturers, increasing construction and building activities in developing economies, and expansion in the transportation industry is expected to fuel the Overhead Conveyor market growth. Huge investment in research and development activities is expected to influence the market growth.

Lack of technical skills and knowledge is expected to restrain the Overhead Conveyor market growth. High investment cost and rising environmental concern for mining activities limits the Overhead Conveyor Market growth. Limitations for large scale technological development and increasing cost of energy such as fossil energies is a challenging factor for the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific region to boost the Overhead Conveyor Market growth

Increasing manufacturer activities and awareness among end-use industries for the smooth movement of goods without affecting the performance of plants and efficiency is expected to boost the regional Overhead Conveyor market growth. Increasing industrial, and construction sectors, and oil & gas facilities are expected to fuel the regional market growth. Expenditure for research and development is increasing in the region, with growing manufacturing activities and expansion in the transportation industry is influencing the regional market growth over the forecast period.

Overhead Conveyor Market Segment Analysis

By Type

I-Beam Trolley Conveyors

Enclosed Track Conveyors

The I-Beam Trolley Conveyors segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. I-Beam trolley conveyors have high efficiency for the production lines using proven design. They are low-cost and are used in a wide range of applications, which is expected to boost the I-Beam trolley conveyors segment growth in the Overhead Conveyor market.

By Automation Grade

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic



By Sales Channel

Direct

Main Contractors

By Capacity

Up to 1000 items/h

1000-10,000 items/h

>10,000 items/h



By Weight

0-3 kg

3-5 kg

5-10 kg

10-20 kg

20-50 kg



By Technology

Pouch Sorter

Power & Free System

By Application

E-Commerce/Retail

Logistics

Commercial



Overhead Conveyor Market Key Players Include

Daifuku

Dematic

SSI Schaefer

Sanfeng Zhineng

Fives Group

Tianqi Automation

Sunrise

Zhejiang INA

AFT-Group

CALDAN Conveyor

OMH Science

KNAPP

Railtechniek

Psb Intralogistics

Niko

Pacline Overhead Conveyors

SchÃnenberger System

OCS (Axel Johnson)

Richards-Wilcox Conveyor

Kardex Remstar

Rapid Industries

FlexLink

Caterpillar

Ultimation Industries

SpanTech LLC

Lewco Conveyors

Intelligrated

Itoh Denki USA Inc.

