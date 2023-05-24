Retail and Hospitality AI Revolution Forecast Model Report 2023: Impact of Traditional AI/ML, Generative AI, and Artificial General Intelligence 2022-2029

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail's AI Revolution Forecast Model" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Retail AI Forecast Model is a forecast model for the impact of Traditional AI/ML, Generative AI, and Artificial General Intelligence for the Retail and Hospitality markets from 2022 - 2029. We forecast the economic impact in great detail, including the following breakouts:
Model for Pivot Tables
AI Type by Segment - looks at the forecast by segment by region for Traditional AI/ML, Generative AI, and Artificial General Intelligence from 2022-2029 via the Income Statement Categories of Sales Impact, Gross Margin Impact, and Sales & General Administrative Impact.
- Tiers - Forecast by region by segment by level of annual retail sales from 2022-2029 (Includes Tier 1 (over $1b in sales), Tier 2 ($250m-$1b), and Tier 3 (under $250m)
- Line of Business Categories - Forecast impact by region, by line of business category (ecommerce, stores, distribution and supply chain, marketing, BI, etc.) from 2022-2029
- By Technology Type - Forecast impact by over 120 technology types, showing the projected improvement by each area from 2022-2029 for each region.
Segments included are the following:
- Grocery
- Drug Stores/Beauty
- Department Stores
- Specialty Hard Goods
- Specialty Soft Goods
- Mass Merchants
- Super Stores/WH Clubs
- Conv./Gas
- Non-Store Retailers/Ecommerce
- Restaurants (Bar/Rest./Fast Food)
- Entertainment Other
Charts by AI Type
Along with the data, there are many charts that look at the economic benefits/impact by year for each of the following:
- Impact to Sales by AI Type (Traditional AI/ML, Generative AI, Artificial General Intelligence) from 2022-2029
- Impact to Gross Margins by AI Type (Traditional AI/ML, Generative AI, Artificial General Intelligence) from 2022-2029
- Impact to SG&A by AI Type (Traditional AI/ML, Generative AI, Artificial General Intelligence) from 2022-2029
- Total AI Impact by Year by AI Type (Traditional AI/ML, Generative AI, Artificial General Intelligence) from 2022-2029
Region charts
- Asia/Pacific by AI Type (Traditional AI/ML, Generative AI, Artificial General Intelligence) from 2022-2029
- Europe/Middle East/Africa (Traditional AI/ML, Generative AI, Artificial General Intelligence) from 2022-2029
- Latin/South America (Traditional AI/ML, Generative AI, Artificial General Intelligence) from 2022-2029
- North America (Traditional AI/ML, Generative AI, Artificial General Intelligence) from 2022-2029
- WW by Region (Total AI Impact by region) from 2022-2029
Tiers
- Tier 1 Impact - Includes Tier 1 (over $1b in sales) AI impact by with annual improvement and cumulative improvement from 2022-2029 of all types of AI
- Tier 2 Impact - Includes Tier 2 ($250m-$1b) AI impact by with annual improvement and cumulative improvement from 2022-2029 of all types of AI
- Tier 3 Impact - Includes Tier 2 (Under $250m) AI impact by with annual improvement and cumulative improvement from 2022-2029 of all types of AI
- All Tiers - AI impact by with annual improvement and cumulative improvement from 2022-2029 of all types of AI by tier
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8c3dg6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.