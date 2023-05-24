Liquid Biopsy Market to Perceive Highest CAGR of 15.2% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

CHICAGO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has released a new report titled " Liquid Biopsy Market " which delves deep into growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment. The widespread Liquid Biopsy market report underlines the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments, and geographical analysis. Other key market parameters range from industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly cover drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, to company market share analysis. The liquid Biopsy market survey report carries out an evaluation of the growth rate and the market value of the Liquid Biopsy industry based on market dynamics and growth-inducing factors.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global liquid biopsy market will grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

A liquid biopsy is a medical test that involves the analysis of various biomolecules, such as DNA, RNA, proteins, and other substances in a patient's blood or other bodily fluids, to diagnose and monitor various medical conditions, including cancer. Unlike traditional biopsies that involve the removal of tissue samples from the body, a liquid biopsy is non-invasive and can provide important diagnostic information without the need for surgery or other invasive procedures. Liquid biopsies are still in the early stages of development but hold promise for improving the detection and management of cancer and other diseases.

The global liquid biopsy market is expected to grow in the forecast year due to the rise in market players and the availability of advanced services. Along with this, manufacturers are engaged in the developmental activity for launching novel services in the market. The increasing development in the field of advanced healthcare techniques is further boosting market growth.

However, difficulties such as the lack of standardized protocols and the lack of skilled professionals might hamper the growth of the global liquid biopsy market in the forecast period.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Guardant Health

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation (Genomic health)

QIAGEN

Labcorp

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Illumina Inc

mdxhealth

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.

PathAI

STRECK

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Biocept, Inc.

Sysmex Inostics Inc.

Fluxion Biosciences Inc

Epic Sciences

Predicine

ANGLE plc

Oncocyte Corporation

Recent Development

In January 2022, Exact Sciences Corporation announced the acquisition of Prevention Genetics, a genetic testing laboratory, to complement its advanced cancer diagnostics portfolio and support its entrance into hereditary cancer testing (HCT).

Opportunity:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning

Liquid biopsy-based approaches offer many new opportunities to measure molecular Biomakers for diagnosing, prognosis, and monitoring disease. Artificial Intelligence (AI), such as machine learning, and its ability to identify signatures of specific disease states in multiplexed data will be key to taking advantage of the new molecular information that microchip-based diagnostics can extract.

Thus, the integration of AI and machine learning is expected to act as an opportunity for the growth of the market.

Increasing reimbursements and government support for liquid biopsy

The adoption of liquid biopsy has been significantly influenced by government backing. Governments throughout the world have put legislation in place to encourage the adoption of liquid biopsy because they understand how it may enhance patient care, lower healthcare costs, and advance precision medicine. Incorporating liquid biopsy into national cancer screening programs or treatment recommendations is only one example of how this might be done. Other examples include financing for research and development of liquid biopsy technologies and backing clinical trials and studies to produce evidence on their therapeutic efficacy. Such government assistance has aided in boosting liquid biopsy test knowledge, adoption, and reimbursement coverage.

Thus, increasing reimbursements and government support for liquid biopsy is expected to act as an opportunity for the market's growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in Liquid Biopsy Industry Research

Product

Instruments

Consumables & Accessories

Services & Software

Biomaker Type

Circulating Cell-Free DNA (CFDNA)

Cell-Free RNA

Exosomes

Extracellular vesicles

Sample Type

Blood Sample-Based

Urine Sample-Based

Saliva & Other Tissue Fluids Sample-Based

Analytical Type

Molecular

Proteomic

Histology/Imaging

Application Type

Cancer Applications

Non-Cancer Applications

Clinical Application

Routine Screening

Therapy Selection

Treatment Monitoring

Recurrence Monitoring

Patient Work-Up

Technology

Multi-Gene-Parallel Analysis

Single Gene Analysis

End User

Hospitals

Reference Laboratories

Diagnostics Centers

Research Centres and Academic Institutes

Distribution Channels

Direct Tender

Third-Party Distributor

Key Industry Drivers:

Growing demand for non-invasive liquid biopsy technique

Liquid biopsies consist of isolating tumor-derived entities such as circulating tumor cells, circulating tumor DNA, and tumor extracellular vesicles among others, present in the body fluids of patients with cancer, followed by an analysis of genomic and proteomic data contained within them. Methods for isolation and analysis of liquid biopsies have rapidly evolved over the past few years, as described in the review, thus providing greater details about tumor characteristics such as mutations, tumor staging, tumor progression, heterogeneity, and gene and clonal evolution, among others. Liquid biopsies from cancer patients have opened up newer avenues in detection and continuous monitoring, treatment based on precision medicine, and screening of markers for therapeutic resistance. Non-invasive cancer diagnostics offer a safer and more patient-friendly approach, resulting in a growing demand for these methods.

Advancements in precision medicine due to liquid biopsy

Precision medical oncology in the clinical management of cancer may be achieved through the diagnostic platform called "liquid biopsy" (LB). The LB was recognized as a powerful real-time approach for the molecular monitoring of this dynamic cancer disease. This method utilizes the detection of Biomakers in blood for prognostic and predictive purposes by non-invasive means, which in the near future will represent a change in the paradigm of molecular biology understanding and the heterogeneity of tumors. Advancements in precision medicine, fueled by the use of liquid biopsy techniques, have contributed significantly to the growing demand for non-invasive cancer diagnostics. Liquid biopsy techniques, such as the analysis of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), or exosomes in blood or other body fluids, provide valuable information about the genetic makeup of tumors, enabling precision medicine approaches in cancer care.

Liquid Biopsy Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in this Liquid Biopsy Market Report U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa.

In 2023, North America is expected to dominate the global liquid biopsy market due to the growing demand for non-invasive cancer diagnostics. Japan is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific liquid biopsy market due to technological advancements in liquid biopsy platforms in the country.

Radical conclusions of the report:

Industry overview with a futuristic perspective

Analysis of production costs and analysis of the industrial chain

Full regional analysis

Benchmarking the competitive landscape

Market growth trends; current and emerging

Technological developments and products

Comprehensive coverage of market factors, restraints, opportunities, threats, limitations, and outlook for the Market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and ROI Analysis

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Liquid Biopsy Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Liquid Biopsy Market, By Product Global Liquid Biopsy Market, By Biomarker Type Global Liquid Biopsy Market, By Sample Type Global Liquid Biopsy Market, By Analytical Type Global Liquid Biopsy Market, By Application Type Global Liquid Biopsy Market, By Clinical Application Global Liquid Biopsy Market, By Technology Global Liquid Biopsy Market, By End User Global Liquid Biopsy Market, By Distribution Channels Global Liquid Biopsy Market, By Region Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

