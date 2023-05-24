NeuBase to Participate in Jefferies Healthcare Conference

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing Stealth Editors™ to perform in vivo gene editing without triggering the immune system, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference being held at the Marriott Marquis in New York, NY on June 7-9, 2023.



Presentation Details for the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Company NeuBase Therapeutics Date: Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Room: Track 1 Format: Corporate Presentation

A live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff281/nbse/1841840 and the investor relations section of the Company's website at click here. A replay of the Company’s presentation will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website following the event at click here.

Please contact your representative at Jefferies to schedule a one-on-one meeting with NeuBase management during the conference.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its peptide-nucleic acid technology to accelerate the genome editing revolution. NeuBase's Stealth Editing™ technology is a new type of gene editing designed to avoid being identified by the immune system and provide pronounced effects that are safe, delivered with non-viral technologies, and broadly applicable across different mutation types and industries. This in vivo gene editing system seeks to address disease at the base level by recruiting the body’s own editing machinery to correct mutations that cause disease. The Company projects that its technology can potentially address up to ~90% of all known human mutations, including insertions, deletions, transitions, and transversions with a simple non-immunogenic solution. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com .

