Worksport Hard-Folding Truck Cover Samples Approved for Production by National U.S. Automotive Aftermarket Reseller

Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW) (the “Company” or “Worksport”) is pleased to announce that a national U.S. customer and reseller of automotive aftermarket accessories has approved the hard-folding light truck cover samples the Company had supplied previously for the reseller’s review and testing.



The customer previously had made known its intention to review Worksport samples and, upon approval, to purchase sizable quantities of the Company’s tonneau covers for distribution across the United States. Worksport and the reseller can now work together to finalize the anticipated transaction, with cover assembly and shipment to follow. The covers will be assembled at the Company’s wholly-owned 220,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in West Seneca, N.Y., with many newly hired employees from the area taking part in the process, after rigorous training.

"The expected large light truck cover order from a national U.S. reseller demonstrates Worksport once again delivering on its goal to begin a long-anticipated period of revenue generation," said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. "We were honored that this widely recognizable national brand reviewed and rapidly approved our hard-folding cover samples. We anticipate completing the order process and expect to start the covers’ U.S. production shortly. It's a great Company milestone and we look forward to informing investors and shareholders on the order's progress."

Worksport's hard-folding tonneau covers are expected to be market-ready upon production.

“Everyone at our West Seneca, N.Y. manufacturing facility has been eagerly anticipating this approval since there has been so much testing and training on our custom European manufacturing line,” Rossi said. “Management and the employees have a great deal of pent-up energy and are ready to put together our hard-folding tonneau covers and deliver them to this customer and many others. They take great pride in the high-quality products that will best serve the multi-billion-dollar light truck industry. We look forward to operating our manufacturing facility and demonstrating its advanced production capabilities.”

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com

