Pliant Therapeutics Presents Data from its Bexotegrast Program at the American Thoracic Society International Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced that it presented Phase 2a clinical data and preclinical data of bexotegrast (PLN-74809) this week as part of the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2023 International Conference, held from May 19 through May 24, 2023.



“Data presented at this year’s ATS conference highlight some of the strong foundational work conducted and encouraging interim clinical results from our Phase 2a INTEGRIS-IPF trial that warrant the progression of bexotegrast into late-stage clinical development,” said Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Pliant Therapeutics.

PLN-74809 Shows Favorable Safety and Tolerability and Indicates Antifibrotic Activity in a Phase 2a Study for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

In an oral presentation, Lisa H. Lancaster, M.D., Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and principal investigator of the INTEGRIS-IPF Phase 2a trial, reviewed 12-week data from the trial. Results showed that bexotegrast was well tolerated across all four dose groups with bexotegrast-treated participants experiencing a reduction in forced vital capacity (FVC) decline over 12 weeks versus placebo, on and off background therapy. A dose-dependent downwards trend was observed in the proportion of participants with forced vital capacity precent predicted (FVCpp) decline ≥10%, a well-established predictor of death and disease progression in IPF. Qualitative lung fibrosis (QLF) imaging showed a dose-dependent antifibrotic effect with no or limited progression at the two highest doses and a decrease in serum biomarkers of collagen synthesis (PRO-C3 and PRO-C6) and ITGB6 was observed relative to placebo.

Combining Dual αVβ6/αVβ1 Integrin Inhibitor, PLN-74809, With Standard-of-Care Therapies Has a Synergistic Effect on Reducing Fibrogenic Gene Expression in Fibrotic Human Lung Slices

Fibrotic human precision-cut lung slices were cultured to investigate the individual and combined effects of bexotegrast and nintedanib or pirfenidone on the expression of genes related to the pathogenesis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Results from a differential gene expression analysis suggest the mechanism of action of bexotegrast may be both independent of, and complementary to, that of currently approved therapies.

Dual αVβ6/αVβ1 Integrin Inhibitor PLN-74809 Attenuates Pathologic Fibroblasts in Human Fibrotic Lung Explant Tissue

In an oral presentation, Mahru, An, Ph.D., Principal Scientist at Pliant presented results from a study examining fibrotic human precision-cut lung slices that were treated with bexotegrast, a dual α V β 6 /α V β 1 integrin inhibitor, to assess the effect of pro-fibrotic gene expression levels thought to be important in fibrotic diseases, including IPF. Bexotegrast demonstrated reductions in pro-fibrotic gene expression within unique cell populations including on a number of CTHRC1-high expressing fibroblasts, pro-fibrotic genes, including COL1A1 and VIM, and in α V β 6 -expressing aberrant basaloid cells that reside adjacent to areas of acute lung injury. Results also demonstrated the utility of combining single cell transcriptomic techniques with fibrotic human tissue to evaluate the mechanism of action of novel anti-fibrotic therapies, such as bexotegrast.

Posters presented at the 2023 ATS Conference are available on Pliant’s website under the Publications section at https://pliantrx.com/publications.

