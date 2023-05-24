Modaxo Further Invests in Latin America with Acquisition of SS Telemática

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modaxo Inc. (“Modaxo”), a global technology organization focused on moving the world’s people, today announced the recent acquisition of SS Telemática (“Telemática”), a provider of telemetry solutions designed to reduce operating costs for transportation operators. Today’s announcement represents Modaxo’s fourth acquisition in the Latin American market as the company continues to invest in the region through acquisitions, product innovation, and people.



Founded in 2013, SS Telemática has gained a solid reputation within Brazil for its solutions that provide insights into driver behavior. The company’s solutions monitor and alert operators to irregular driver actions and vehicle performance such as engine RPM, vehicle speed, and engine idle time. These alerts enable operators to proactively reduce fuel consumption and vehicle maintenance requirements. SS Telemática also provides solutions that improve passenger safety with alerts for driver tiredness, driver distraction, cell phone use, and vehicle proximity.

The company currently serves more than 100 customers in Brazil including Saritur Group, GA Brasil (Pássaro Verde), CSC Group, Santa Edwiges, Rouxinol, Rodap, and Santa Fé, among others. Now, as part of Modaxo, SS Telemática is looking to further expand its operations throughout the Latin American market.

"Our decision to join Modaxo was strategic. We wish to expand our market reach and bring our telemetry solutions to more regions within Brazil and beyond. Modaxo provides us with the knowledge and resources to do that," said Christiano Lino, General Manager of SS Telemática.

According to Laurent Memvielle, Group Leader with Modaxo: "SS Telemática has proven telemetry solutions that drive real cost-savings for its customers. With Modaxo they can now lean on a larger organizational infrastructure to accelerate growth and continue developing innovative solutions that help transport fleet owners save thousands of dollars every day.”

SS Telemática maintains its brand and its team while benefiting from Modaxo's investment, methodologies and best practices. SS Telemática joins more than 20 other brands within the Modaxo portfolio of companies, working to deliver the technology and solutions that move the world’s people.

About SS Telemática

SS Telemática works closely with its customers to offer the best solutions in economy to fleet owners, impacting daily the lives of thousands of drivers who start to drive in a standardized and safe way. Learn more at sstelematica.com.br

About Modaxo

Modaxo is a global technology organization passionate about moving the world’s people. Working both together and independently, our collective of businesses are committed to delivering software and technology solutions that help connect people with the places they need to go for work, family, and everyday life. Learn more at Modaxo.com.

