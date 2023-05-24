Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Size To Exceed USD 14.02 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 16.4%

New York, United States , May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Size is to grow from USD 3.07 billion in 2022 to USD 14.02 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the forecast period.

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are robotic systems equipped with the ability to navigate and operate in dynamic environments without human intervention. These robots use a combination of sensors, algorithms, and artificial intelligence to perceive their surroundings, plan their actions, and execute tasks independently. AMRs can be found in various applications such as warehousing, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare. They are designed to perform tasks such as material handling, inventory management, transportation, and even complex actions like picking and sorting objects. AMRs offer increased efficiency, flexibility, and productivity, as they can adapt to changing conditions and work alongside humans, revolutionizing industries with their autonomous capabilities.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Type (Goods-to-person picking robots, Self-driving Forklifts, Autonomous Inventory Robots, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), By Battery Type (Lead Battery, Lithium-Ion Battery, Nickel-based Battery, and Others), By End-Use (Manufacturing and Wholesale & Distribution), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032."

Self-driving forklifts are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 16.9% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global autonomous mobile robot market is segmented into goods-to-person picking robots, self-driving forklifts, autonomous inventory robots, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The self-driving forklift segment is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for automation and efficiency in material handling operations across various industries such as warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing. Self-driving forklifts offer benefits like enhanced safety, productivity, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional forklifts operated by humans. With advancements in navigation, perception, and AI technologies, self-driving forklifts can autonomously navigate and perform tasks, reducing the need for manual intervention. This anticipated growth is driven by the growing recognition of the value and benefits offered by self-driving forklifts in improving overall operational efficiency.

The lead battery segment held more than 49.4% market share in 2022.

Based on battery type, the global autonomous mobile robot market is segmented into lead batteries, lithium-ion batteries, nickel-based batteries, and others. The lead battery segment held the largest market share in 2022. This is primarily due to the high reliability and cost-effectiveness of lead-acid batteries, making them a preferred choice for AMR applications. Lead batteries offer high energy density, longer cycle life, and better resistance to high temperatures, making them ideal for demanding industrial applications. Additionally, the availability of a mature and well-established supply chain for lead batteries further contributes to their dominance in the AMR market. As AMR adoption continues to increase across various industries, the lead battery segment is expected to maintain its dominance in the power source market.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 18.3% over the projected period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period for the autonomous mobile robot (AMR) market. Several factors contribute to this projected growth. Firstly, the region has a large and rapidly expanding manufacturing industry, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. The need to enhance productivity and automate operations in these industries drives the demand for autonomous robots. Additionally, the region's e-commerce sector is booming, creating a demand for efficient and automated logistics solutions, which these robots can provide. Furthermore, increasing investments in research and development, along with the rising adoption of advanced technologies, contribute to the anticipated growth of the market in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global autonomous mobile robot market include ABB Ltd., Bleum, Boston Dynamics, Clearpath Robotics, Inc., GreyOrange, Harvest Automation, IAM Robotics, inVia Robotics, Inc., KUKA AG, Teradyne Inc., Conveyco Technologies, Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd., Locus Robotics, MHS Global, and Omron Group.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global autonomous mobile robot market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, By Type

Goods-to-person picking robots

Self-driving Forklifts

Autonomous Inventory Robots

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, By Battery Type

Lead Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Nickel-based Battery

Others

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, By End-Use

Manufacturing

Wholesale & Distribution

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



