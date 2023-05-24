Nautilus Biotechnology to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform, today announced the company will be participating in the following investor conferences:



Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY

Fireside chat on Thursday, June 8th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Dana Point, CA

Fireside chat on Monday, June 12th at 4:40 p.m. Pacific Time



Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the company’s website on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle and its research and development headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio .

