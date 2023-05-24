NordLocker introduces easier secure sharing option

LONDON, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordLocker has launched a new feature that allows users to securely share a password-protected locker, otherwise known as a folder, of files. In order to receive the sent files, the recipient doesn’t even need to be a NordLocker user.



This convenient sharing feature is incredibly easy to use. The files are shared via a link, and the recipient needs a password to access the files. For security purposes, once the set expiration date passes, the link becomes inaccessible. Thanks to NordLocker’s end-to-end encryption, files are fully protected throughout their journey.

“Whether it’s holiday videos or a client contract – here at NordLocker we believe that all files should be shared securely. With this new feature, we make secure sharing that much easier,” says Aivaras Vencevicius, head of product at NordLocker .

Currently, this feature is available on NordLocker’s web application.

Other improvements

In addition, NordLocker has introduced biometrics on iOS, which allows a more convenient and quicker login. iOS users are now also able to download NordLocker application logs for more information on their app. As privacy is at NordLocker’s core, it’s worth noting that these activity logs are encrypted and stored on the customer’s side. NordLocker’s customer support can only see it if the user decides to share it with the NordLocker team.

“With cybercrime rising every year, file encryption is becoming essential. We see that threats are becoming more sophisticated – phishing emails are becoming harder to detect, and malware is becoming more dangerous and advanced. Therefore I strongly recommend to treat your digital belongings just like you’d treat your physical assets – keep them locked up and secure,” says Aivaras Vencevicius, head of product at NordLocker .

ABOUT NORDLOCKER

NordLocker is the world’s first end-to-end file encryption tool with a private cloud. It was created by the cybersecurity experts behind NordVPN – one of the most advanced VPN service providers in the world. NordLocker is available for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, supports all file types, offers a fast and intuitive interface, and guarantees secure sync between devices. With NordLocker, files are protected from hacking, surveillance, and data collection. For more information: nordlocker.com .