Professional Service Robots Market to reach USD 109.11 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 26.75 percent and forecast (2023-2029)

Pune, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international business & consultancy firm has recently published a research report on the “ Professional Service Robots Market ”. The total global market for the “professional service robots” was valued at USD 20.76 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.75 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 109.11 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 20.76 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 109.11 Bn CAGR 26.75 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Professional Service Robots Type, Technology, End-User and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Professional Service Robots Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global market overview, segment analysis, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and other key factors. The dynamics of the Professional Service Robots Market such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats are covered in the report. The market is segmented into major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, The Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report also gives a strategic study of global key market players in the market. The Professional Service Robots Market report provides the key player’s in-depth analysis of the industry, including company profile, revenue, technology development, price, gross margin sales, etc. The market overview of the industry and market development of Professional Service Robots is given in the report. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Professional Service Robots Market size. The SWOT analysis was used to study the strengths and weaknesses of the Professional Service Robots Market.

Professional Service Robots Market Overview

A professional service robot is used for commercial tasks. It is operated by a properly trained operator for such applications including robots for public places, delivery robots in offices or hospitals, fire-fighting robots, rehabilitation robots, and surgery robots in hospitals. In this context, an operator is a person designated to start, monitor and stop the intended operation of a robot or a robot system. The growth of hospitals, healthcare , defense, logistics, and other industries are primary driving factors for the market growth.

The increasing demand for Professional Service Robots for various end-use applications to boost the market growth

Technology advancement is a key driver for market growth. In the automation industry, the use of robotic solutions is increasing. Industrial robots automate manufacturing tasks and professional service robots, which are used for various applications. In the commercial sector, it is used for delivery, freighting, rehabilitation and surgery, national security, agriculture , construction, and monitoring purposes. The development of technology and the increasing use of big data as well as AI is expected to drive the market growth across the world. The increasing demand for such robots provides advantages including increased productivity, great workplace safety , required short manufacturing time, and streamlined process.

For R&D activities it requires high investment, lack of qualified staff, higher labor cost, and human safety issues are expected to restrict the development of the service robotic industry. However, increasing mobile adoption, and growth of application sectors in developed and developing economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth potential. The increasing demand for professional service robots in household’s robots for cleaning, elderly assistance, schooling, entertainment, and hobby purposes is a professional Service Robots Market trend.

In North America, the Professional Service Robots Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period

In 2022, North America held the largest Professional Service Robots Market share and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. The regional market growth is driven by increasing demand for robots in the healthcare and defense sector. The presence of key players, a developed economy, and the increasing adoption of automation and robotics in various industries such as logistics, manufacturing, agriculture , and healthcare are expected to boost market growth. The government and major player investment for R & D is expected to create new opportunities for the Professional Service Robots Market growth during the forecast period.

Professional Service Robots Market Segmentation

By Type:

• Medical Robots

• Field Robots

• Defence & Security Robots

• Inspection & Maintenance Robot

• Entertainment Robots

• Domestic Robots

Based on the Type, the medical robots segment to dominate the Professional Service Robots Market over the forecast period

In 2022, medical robots held the global Professional Service Robots Market share and are expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This segment growth is fuelled by an injuries number of illness population with suffered from major injuries, health damages and other issues. The robots help take patient care, make surgeries and rehabilitation. Well-developed healthcare industry expansion is expected to boost the medical segment growth in the market.

By Technology:

• Sensing & Perception Technology

• Actuation Technology

• Power Source Technology

• Software & Artificial Intelligence Technology

• Human-Robot Interaction Technology

Based on Technology, the Sensing and perception technology segment accounted for the Professional Service Robots Market share in 2022

The Sensing and perception technology segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period in the Professional Service Robots Market. Sensing and perception technology is covered by cameras and sensors, which help to receive wireless signals and recognize human behavioral indications. The increasing use of this technology in hospitals for monitoring patients’ health is a key driving factor for the segment growth in the global market.

By End-User:

• Construction

• Agriculture

• Healthcare

• Education

• Industrial & Commercial

• Military & Law

• Entertainment

Professional Service Robots Market’s Key Players include:

• iRobot Corporation

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.

• Aethon Inc.

• DJI

• KUKA AG

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

• Softbank Robotics

• Blue River Technology

• Boston Dynamics

• Cyberdyne Inc.

• ECA Group

• Ekso Bionics

• Fanuc Corporation

• GreyOrange

• Hanson Robotics

• Knightscope Inc.

• Lely Group

• Stryker Corporation

• TransEnterix Inc.

• Universal Robots

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• Omron Adept Technologies

• ABB Ltd.

• FANUC Corporation

• Denso Robotics

Key questions answered in the Professional Service Robots Market are:

What are Professional Service robots?

What was the Professional Service Robots Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Professional Service Robots Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Professional Service Robots Market?

What are the key benefits of the Professional Service Robots Market?

What are the new trends in Professional Service robots?

What are the driving, opportunity and restraining factors in the global Professional Service Robots Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Professional Service Robots Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Professional Service Robots Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Professional Service Robots Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Professional Service Robots Market?

Which region held the largest share of the Professional Service Robots Market?

Who are the key players in the Professional Service Robots Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, technology, End-User and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

