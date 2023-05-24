Aaron Equipment Gears Up Revenue Growth Strategy with HawkSearch

WOBURN, Mass., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), announced that Aaron Equipment, one of the world's leading dealers in the process and packaging industry, chose its AI-powered site search solution, HawkSearch, to provide site search, recommendations, and data quality enhancement for their B2B ecommerce site.



Aaron Equipment Company has selected Bridgeline’s HawkSearch to drive personalized recommendations and smart search capabilities. HawkSearch will power site search functionality for Aaron Equipment’s range of products and services, including asset management, equipment financing and appraisal, listing for sale, auction and plant closing services. HawkSearch has served other leaders within the B2B industry, such as Berlin Packaging, Kirby Risk, and Packard.

Aaron Equipment will leverage HawkSearch's “Real-time Product Indexing” feature on their custom B2B ecommerce platform, allowing their users to search and index data as it is being created or changed. This is crucial as access to the most up-to-date equipment information within complex catalogs can improve customer experiences and increase conversions. As part of the agreement, HawkSearch provides Implementation Support, which includes configuration, customization, training and troubleshooting for the duration of the contract.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, says, "This partnership drives Bridgeline and HawkSearch into the heart of the used process equipment industry – I'm proud to see HawkSearch support so many distributors and I look forward to seeing how we can help our new customer grow revenue.”

