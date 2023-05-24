Hydreight Achieves Record-Breaking CAD$1.4 Million Monthly Top Line Adjusted Revenue**

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. ("Hydreight" or the "Company") ( TSXV: NURS )( FSE: SO6 )( OTCQB: HYDTF ) an on-demand home healthcare and wellness platform, is pleased to announce that it achieved CAD$1.4 million in monthly top line non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue** in March 2023. This represents a 201% increase from March the year prior. The Company’s non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin** also increased by 225% in the same period.



“We are focused on rapidly scaling our user base, and are achieving revenue growth throughout all channels including subscriber signups, pharmacy orders, and service delivery,” said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight. “This traction has been largely organic, which demonstrates that we have found a legitimate problem in the market and have created the right solution to solve it.”

Hydreight’s monthly revenue has been steadily increasing over the past year as the presence of the platform grows throughout the U.S. The Company believes the following Non-GAAP** financial measures provide meaningful insight to its shareholders in understanding the Company’s performance, and may assist in the evaluation of the Company’s business relative to that of its peers:

2023 2022 Growth Adjusted Revenue $ 1,448,509 $ 480,825 201% Deduct - deferred business partner contract revenue (222,908) 74,519 Deduct - business partner payouts on application service gross revenue 524,294 149,466 GAAP Revenue $ 1,147,123 $ 256,841 Adjusted Gross Margin $ 374,863 $ 105,548 255% Deduct - deferred business partner contract revenue (222,908) 74,519 Deduct - inventory impairment - - GAAP Gross Margin $ 597,771 $ 31,029

“We have placed a particular emphasis on ensuring that service providers on the platform are successfully growing their businesses, and we have a variety of initiatives in the works in this area,” added Madden. “The old adage is correct: take care of your customers, and they will take care of you.”

Hydreight’s on-demand home healthcare and wellness platform makes it possible for anyone to book health and wellness services from registered nurses and other licensed providers in the comfort of their own homes.

Providers on the platform are empowered to be their own bosses, make their own hours, and deliver services outside of traditional medical settings. They work independently with the oversight of a Hydreight medical director and have access to a digital pharmacy, as well as a full suite of HIPAA-compliant tools to manage their businesses.

Hydreight will host a live Q&A webinar for investors with CEO, Shane Madden and Victory Square Technologies (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) CEO Shafin Tejani, on Friday, May 26 at 10:30 am PST / 1:30 pm EST, during which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions in a group format. Sign up here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gIIZPr9HTF2DgKdI_XMBEA.

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. ( TSXV: NURS ) is a home healthcare and wellness platform, and medical network, that bridges the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or add mobile services to existing location-based operations. The network offers medical director oversight, liability insurance, HIPAA-compliant documentation, competitively priced prescriptions via a 503B licensed pharmacy, and more. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully-integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, managing patient data, and more, making it possible to deliver fully-compliant mobile medicine across 50 states. Learn more at Hydreight.com .

Patients can download Hydreight from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store , and prospective service providers can sign up at: Hydreight.com/start-a-business/ .

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This release contains references to non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted Gross Margin. The Company defines Adjusted Revenue as gross cash income before adjustment for the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue and gross receipts from Hydreight App service sales. The Company defines Adjusted Gross Margin as GAAP gross margin plus inventory impairment plus the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue. The Company believes that the measures provide information useful to its shareholders and investors in understanding the Company’s operating cash flow growth, user growth, and cash generating potential and may assist in the evaluation of the Company’s business relative to that of its peers more accurately than GAAP financial measures alone. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP.

