Global Modular Data Center Market Size To Surpass USD 107.96 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 17.6%

New York, United States , May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Modular Data Center Market Size is to grow from USD 21.34 billion in 2022 to USD 107.96 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during the forecast period.

A modular data center is a self-contained computing infrastructure that can be rapidly deployed and scaled. It consists of standardized modules with servers, storage, networking, cooling, and power systems. These pre-fabricated modules can be easily transported and installed, making them ideal for immediate computing needs, disaster recovery, or remote environments. Modular data centers offer flexibility, energy efficiency, and enhanced security, with the ability to add modules as needed. They provide a streamlined and cost-effective solution for organizations requiring agile data center capabilities.

Based on components, the global modular data center market is segmented into solutions and services.

The service segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17.8% during the forecast period.

Based on components, the global modular data center market is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period within the modular data center market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for professional services such as consulting, installation, and maintenance. As organizations adopt modular data centers, they require specialized expertise and support to ensure seamless deployment, operation, and optimization of these facilities. Service providers offering design, consulting, and managed services are expected to play a crucial role in assisting organizations in implementing and managing modular data center solutions, thereby driving the growth of the services segment.

The IT and Telecom segment held the largest market share with more than 28.5% market share.

Based on industry vertical, the global modular data center market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, government & defense, media & entertainment, healthcare, retail, and others. The IT and Telecom segment held the largest market share in 2022, due to the increasing demand for data center solutions to support the ever-growing data storage and processing requirements of the IT and telecommunications industry. The industry is experiencing a rapid expansion of cloud computing, big data analytics, and 5G networks, requiring scalable and efficient data center solutions. Furthermore, the IT and Telecom segment requires high levels of reliability, security, and agility, making modular data centers an attractive solution. The increasing adoption of edge computing by the industry is expected to further drive the growth of modular data centers in the IT and Telecom segment.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 18.5% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth in the modular data center market during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this growth projection. Firstly, the region has a rapidly expanding digital infrastructure, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT technologies. Secondly, countries like China, India, and Japan are experiencing a surge in data center investments to support their growing economies. Thirdly, the rising demand for mobile data and online services in densely populated countries further fuels the need for scalable and efficient data center solutions. Additionally, government initiatives promoting digital transformation and data localization policies are expected to drive the growth of modular data centers in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global modular data center market include Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Vertiv Group Corp., Eaton, Schneider Electric, Baselayer Technology, LLC., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Cannon Technologies Ltd., PCX Holding LLC, IBM Corporation, Instant Data Centers LLC, Colt Group SA, Bladeroom Group Ltd., and CommScope Inc.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global modular data center market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Modular Data Center Market, By Component

Solutions

Services

Modular Data Center Market, By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Modular Data Center Market, By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Modular Data Center Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



