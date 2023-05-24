Amsterdam gets with the Dutch Blockchain Days the biggest event of the Benelux in the field of blockchain, crypto currencies, NFTs and other web3 developments





Amsterdam, Netherlands , May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, June 14, the Dutch Blockchain Days will take place at Meervaart.

The event is the first of its kind in our country and combines a substantive conference for professionals with a wide range of inspiring side sessions and networking opportunities for a broad audience. During the one-day event, developers, consultants, governments, artists, educators, entrepreneurs and other professionals and interested parties can interact and be updated on the opportunities and possibilities the technology offers in numerous ways.

The DBD23 is a conference to advance the web3 industry in the Netherlands. It is a non-profit event, organized by professionals who volunteer for free out of their passion for the technology and community.

This event will be carbon neutral. Together with Carbify we are doing our part to care for the earth and its sustainability!

Jan Scheele, co-organizer of the DBD23: "the developments within web3 are going fast. We see the ecosystem growing exponentially with both startups, professionals and organizations adopting and implementing the technology. The call for an event where all ecosystem participants could come together with other interested parties

was growing. DBD23 meets that demand and already has top speakers from JP Morgan, Coinbase, Chainalysis and Fetch.AI."

The DBD23 will not only look at the technological developments, but also discuss broadly with thought leaders about the global impact of the technology, challenges such as hacks, special implementations within traditional organizations such as soccer clubs and banks, the synergy with other technologies such as AI and the upcoming European MICAR laws and regulations.

Rudolf van Ee (Board BCNL and organizer DBD23: "The DBD23 is the first web3 congress in the Netherlands of this size that is focused on the business market and activates a broad ecosystem. We also see this in the diversity of affiliated partners, sponsors, visitors and program offerings. The event connects all key players in the world of blockchain and provides visitors with knowledge, networking, experiences, fun, and interesting workshops, keynotes and panels. The collaborating partners and the strong team behind the organization make this possible and for that I am very grateful."

Tickets are still on sale for the event. The ticket gives access to the full event, with both the main program, additional sessions, experience, free f&b and networking opportunities.

Some of the confirmed speakers:

- Bas Lemmens, EMEA Director Chainalysis

- Patrick Elyas, EMEA Director Coinbase

- Hunter Orrell, Founder WAGMI

- Janet Adams, COO SingularityNET

- Joshua Daniel , Vice President Morgan Stanley

- Lone Fonss Schroder, CEO Concordium

Confirmed partners include: Bitvavo, Deloitte, EY, Maven 11, Loyens & Loeff, Blox and CoinMarketCap.