Safe Software and Trimble Announce Collaboration to Advance Connected Construction Workflows

Vancouver, B.C. and Westminster, Colo., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Software, the creators and developers of FME, the data integration platform with comprehensive support for spatial data, and Trimble, a technology company serving the agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation industries, announced a collaboration to advance connected construction workflows.

Safe Software has already developed several key integrations between Trimble Cityworks, applications within the Trimble construction portfolio and other key third-party enterprise software solutions. The work will continue to provide additional pre-developed APIs to drive innovation and enable more customers to take advantage of total process improvement without the cost and time associated with DIY solutions.



"After 16 years of working together, this enhanced relationship provides value to our joint customers and is a testament to our commitment in delivering the best solutions and support in the industry. This collaboration allows Trimble's customers to utilize the power of FME technology to make it easier for them to access, integrate and utilize data to automate workflows," said Dale Lutz,co-founder of Safe Software.

The collaboration demonstrates a commitment to develop long-term connections between Trimble and other third-party enterprise software solutions prominent in the design and geospatial fields, furthering Trimble's strategy of expanding access to geospatial and construction data for a range of stakeholders in the public sector and the construction industry.

"Enabling the translation of spatial and enterprise data through Safe Software’s FME data integrations complements Trimble’s open platform strategy," said David Kohler, vice president of Cloud Platform, Trimble. "To realize our strategy, we need to continue helping our customers to identify and eliminate costly data silos that impede innovation and cross-team collaboration."

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

About Safe Software

Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only Enterprise Integration Platform with comprehensive support for spatial data.

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Whether your data challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, FME is here to help you spend more time using data, and less time fighting it.

Over 20,000 organizations worldwide have trusted FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through our international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages. For more information, please visit www.safe.com and follow us on Twitter: @SafeSoftware











