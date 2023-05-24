Digital Twin Consortium Welcomes NEC as Member

BOSTON, MA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) today announced that NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, has joined the consortium. NEC has a well-established history of supporting the sustainability of businesses and communities by leveraging the potential of digital twins to effectively visualize and respond to a wide range of challenges.

“Joining the DTC is a great opportunity to advance the role of digital twins as an important part of NEC’s technological strategy and a key enabler of DX business growth,” said Hiroshi Yamamoto, Managing Executive Chief Architect, NEC. “Going forward, we will continue to accelerate our DX journey while working closely with DTC and other industry leaders.”

“We’re excited about working with NEC as a member of the consortium,” said Dan Isaacs, GM, and CTO of DTC. “Their focus on using digital transformation and digital twins will create new value for businesses. Their digital transformation experience will be very valuable as we work together to drive the adoption of digital twins.”

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See the listing of all OMG trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.