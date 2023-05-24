Victory Square Portfolio Company Hydreight Achieves Record-Breaking CAD$1.4 Million Monthly Top Line Adjusted Revenue**

“Hydreight recently announced record revenue for fiscal year 2022, and they’ve kept up the momentum in 2023. Victory Square owns 73.72% of Hydreight, so its success will have a huge impact on Victory Square and our shareholders.” Said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that gives investor access to a portfolio of the best and brightest entrepreneurs and innovations from around the world in a single stock, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Hydreight Technologies Inc. ("Hydreight'' or the "Company") ( TSXV: NURS )( FSE: SO6 )( OTCQB: HYDTF ) achieved CAD$1.4 million in monthly top line non-GAAP revenue (Adjusted Revenue)** in March 2023. This represents a 201% increase from March 2022.

“Hydreight recently announced record revenue for fiscal year 2022, and they’ve kept up the momentum in 2023. Victory Square owns 73.72% of Hydreight, so its success will have a huge impact on Victory Square and our shareholders.” Said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies.

Hydreight’s monthly revenue has been steadily increasing over the past year as the presence of the platform grows throughout the U.S. The Company believes the following Non-GAAP** financial measures provides meaningful insight to its shareholders in understanding the Company’s performance, and may assist in the evaluation of the Company’s business relative to that of its peers:

2023 2022 Growth Adjusted Revenue $ 1,448,509 $ 480,825 201 % Deduct - deferred business partner contract revenue (222,908 ) 74,519 Deduct - business partner payouts on application service gross revenue 524,294 149,466 GAAP Revenue $ 1,147,123 $ 256,841 Adjusted Gross Margin $ 374,863 $ 105,548 255 % Deduct - deferred business partner contract revenue (222,908 ) 74,519 Deduct - inventory impairment - - GAAP Gross Margin $ 597,771 $ 31,029

“We are focused on rapidly scaling our user base, and are achieving revenue growth throughout all channels including subscriber signups, pharmacy orders, and service delivery,” said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight. “This traction has been largely organic, which demonstrates that we have found a legitimate problem in the market and have created the right solution to solve it.”

Hydreight’s on-demand home healthcare and wellness platform makes it possible for anyone to book health and wellness services from registered nurses and other licensed providers in the comfort of their own homes.

Providers on the platform are empowered to be their own bosses, make their own hours, and deliver services outside of traditional medical settings. They work independently with the oversight of a Hydreight medical director and have access to a digital pharmacy, as well as a full suite of HIPAA-compliant tools to manage their businesses.

“We have placed a particular emphasis on ensuring that service providers on the platform are successfully growing their businesses, and we have a variety of initiatives in the works in this area,” added Madden. “The old adage is correct: take care of your customers, and they will take care of you.”

Victory Square will be hosting a live Q&A investor webinar with Hydreight Technologies CEO Shane Madden on Friday, May 26 during which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions in a group format.

Please see details for the webinar below:

Date: Friday, May 26th, 2023

Time: 10:30 am PST - 11:30 am PST (1:30 pm EST - 2:30 pm EST)

Location: via zoom

Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gIIZPr9HTF2DgKdI_XMBEA

Hydreight Technologies Inc. ( TSXV: NURS ) is a home healthcare and wellness platform, and medical network, that bridges the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or add mobile services to existing location-based operations. The network offers medical director oversight, liability insurance, HIPAA-compliant documentation, competitively priced prescriptions via a 503B licensed pharmacy, and more. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully-integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, managing patient data, and more, making it possible to deliver fully-compliant mobile medicine across 50 states. Learn more at Hydreight.com .

Patients can download Hydreight from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store , and prospective service providers can sign up at: Hydreight.com/start-a-business/

**Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This release contains references to non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted Gross Margin. The Company defines Adjusted Revenue as gross cash income before adjustment for the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue and gross receipts from Hydreight App service sales. The Company defines Adjusted Gross Margin as GAAP gross margin plus inventory impairment plus the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue. The Company believes that the measures provide information useful to its shareholders and investors in understanding the Company’s operating cash flow growth, user growth, and cash generating potential and may assist in the evaluation of the Company’s business relative to that of its peers more accurately than GAAP financial measures alone. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP.

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST’s sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that’s shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate portfolio consists of 25+ global companies using AI, VR/AR, and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn’t your ordinary investor. With real skin in the game, we’re committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you’ll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they’re unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we’re able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides.

Victory Square integrates a strong ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) component throughout its operations. Our portfolio highlights minority entrepreneurs, often overlooked by traditional investors, including many from developing countries. We are also dedicated to giving back to the communities in which we serve and operate. The Company’s mandate is to assist organizations through its time, talent and treasure. The Company is committed to organizations that provide services in the youth, mental health, special needs, sport, tech, education, marginalized groups, First Nations, and accessibility sectors.

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com.

