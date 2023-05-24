CDSG EXTENDS LITHIUM NORTH ZONE OVER 3.6 MILES WITH HIGH GRADE SAMPLES INCLUDING 4.02% LI2O

Las Vegas, NV., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Lithium Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to announce strong Lithium geochemical sampling results from the continuation of the surface sampling program at the company’s huge Titan 1 lithium property in Tanzania.



As part of our extensive geochemical sampling program designed to define the boundaries of the massive Titan 1 (“T1”) Lithium discovery, extensions of the T1 survey were implemented by our field crews both to the north and south of the previously reported soil geochemical survey line results. Soil samples all consistently removed from the B soil horizon, from a depth of 6 to 10 inches.

The newly received results average 8,530 ppm lithium and occur at a distance of 3.65 miles (5.87kms) north of the former northernmost sample. The lowest grade sample in the area was still highly anomalous at 700 ppm Li, while the highest-grade value returned 4.02% Li2O (18,700 ppm Li).

The company has previously divided the massive T1 anomaly into a North and South Block, with the south block anomaly averaging 4,318 Li ppm over a full 17 square miles (44 sq kms). Both areas are underlain by a thick volcano-sedimentary sequence deposited by rift related volcanism, the source of lithium in the region. Work is still on-going to define the size and grade of the North Block.

Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of the Company, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “Our team was both excited and surprised by the high grades encountered in this new area so far to the north. We will continue to examine and develop the area which is proving itself to be of the highest grade and size compared to its sedimentary-style competitors.”

Rigorous Quality control of the samples was maintained and all samples were prepared and analyzed at the independent and ISO 9001 certified African Minerals and Geosciences Centre (AMGC) in Dar es Salaam.

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Lithium Inc., is a lithium explorer and developer.

Contact:

Harp Sangha-Chairman

harp@titanlithiuminc.com

+1-702-595-2247

titanlithiuminc.com

