Meritage Homes Continues Partnership with Operation Homefront To Build New Home for Military Family in South Florida

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., announced that it has once again renewed its partnership with Operation Homefront, a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to building strong, stable, and secure military families. This is the tenth year of Meritage’s partnership with Operation Homefront’s Permanent Homes for Veterans program to build and donate mortgage-free homes for military families. By the end of 2023, Meritage will have donated a total of 18 homes as part of the program.



“We are honored to support the Permanent Homes for Veterans program for a tenth year,” said Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes. “We recognize the sacrifice that military members and their families make and are proud to welcome them into a home they can call their own. The work we do with Operation Homefront is especially meaningful to us given the many veterans who work at Meritage and understand first-hand the challenges of transitioning back to civilian life.”

Earlier this month, Meritage hosted an event to celebrate the groundbreaking of the home. The nearly 2,000 square foot home will be located in the Crescent Lakes community in Babcock Ranch, Florida, which is the first fully solar-powered town in the U.S. The home will offer a modern, open-concept floorplan with designer-curated interiors and energy-efficiency features, including a multispeed HVAC system, spray-foam insulation, and WaterSense certified water fixtures. The house will be outfitted with a smart home suite that allows the homeowner to set the thermostat and control security devices from a convenient app.

“As we take time to remember and honor those who gave their lives in the defense of our great nation, I feel we need to recognize those, like Meritage Homes, for all they have done over the past 10 years to help us help our military families in their time of need,” said retired Brig. Gen. John I. Pray, Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront. “Meritage Homes’ enthusiastic support of our highly regarded housing programs brings our mission to life and allows us to give our military families the opportunity to thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities—OUR communities—that they have worked so hard to protect.”

The Permanent Homes for Veterans program has provided more than 700 military families with mortgage-free homes, totaling over $102 million in home equity since 2012. The 2023 recipient of the Meritage home will be selected by Operation Homefront and presented the keys at a ceremony in November ahead of Veterans Day.

Lord continued, “We selected this area in South Florida as it has a significant veteran population. Additionally, it is worth noting how immensely grateful we are to our vendor partners who share our same mission to support military families. These donations would not be possible without the time, services, and materials they provide.”

For more information about the program, please visit: https://www.meritagehomes.com/operation-homefront.

About Meritage Homes Corporation:

Meritage Homes is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2022. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 165,000 homes in its 37-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, a ten-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA's 2022 Market Leader Award for Certified Homes as well as the EPA's 2022 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families.

For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.