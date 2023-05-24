TELUS wins prestigious Mercure award for its sustainable development strategy

English French

MONTREAL, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS has received the Mercure award for Sustainable Development Strategy in the Large Corporation category as part of the 2023 Mercuriades Awards, which celebrate the innovation, ambition, entrepreneurship and performance of Quebec businesses. This prestigious prize highlights the work of a company whose dedication and achievements in sustainable development are exceptional and unique in its industry. At the awards ceremony in Montreal, the Fédération des Chambres de Commerce du Québec (FCCQ) awarded the prize to TELUS for its ambitious sustainable development strategy, including its goal of becoming a zero-waste, carbon-neutral company by 2030.



“Our team’s commitment to sustainable development is at the heart of our social capitalism strategy, and is an integral part of our culture through every level of our organization – from our frontline team members, to our leadership team and our partners, all the way up to the board of directors,” said Nazim Benhadid, Senior Vice-President at TELUS, who accepted the award on behalf of the company. “Winning the Sustainable Development Strategy award as part of the Mercuriades further strengthens our desire and determination to preserve and protect the environment. I’m extremely proud of our team members and their drive to make a positive impact in Quebec and around the world.”

TELUS stood out as a Mercuriades nominee for its ambitious environmental objectives, including its goals of obtaining 100% of its electricity from renewable or low-emissions sources by 2025, improving its energy efficiency by 50% compared to 2019 levels by 2030, and becoming a zero-waste and carbon-neutral company by 2030. The company has leveraged these objectives to become a sustainable finance leader by issuing Canada’s first sustainability-linked bonds. TELUS’ growth strategy is distinct from those of its competitors, and firmly anchored in its social and environmental purpose; for example, the company is investing in the healthcare and agriculture sectors to improve well-being and reduce food waste. In 2022, TELUS honoured its commitment to being the world’s most giving company by donating $125 million and 1.44 million volunteer hours, representing five percent of its pre-tax profits.

Since 2013, TELUS has been actively deploying its PureFibre network, which now reaches 99 percent of families and businesses in the territory it serves in Quebec. This network uses the most sustainable technology available. TELUS also recently celebrated the planting of its millionth tree , equivalent to planting 20,000 acres of forest. TELUS’ circular economy program , Mobile Klinik, which collects, restores and sells used devices, prevented over 23 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in 2022 alone by restoring 80,000 devices and selling over 84,000 used devices.

TELUS’s award at the 2023 Mercuriades adds to a number of other international distinctions highlighting the company’s worldwide leadership in sustainability, corporate citizenship and social purpose. Notably, TELUS has been:

TELUS has won several Mercures in recent years, notably in the categories Excellence in French (2022), Contribution to economic and regional development (2021), Involvement in the community (2018), Large company of the year (2014) and Proactive Workforce Management (2014).

To learn more about TELUS’s commitment to building a sustainable future, visit telus.com/sustainability .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $18 billion in annual revenue and 18 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 31 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and eCommerce and fintech.

TELUS Health is a global health care leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive health care and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering 67 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.



Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.5 billion, including 2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.



For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us at @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

