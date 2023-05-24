Thousands of Canadians Coast to Coast Walk Together In Support of Those Affected by Multiple Sclerosis

English French

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 28, Canadians coast to coast will come together to take part in MS Canada's annual MS Walk, marking the culmination of month-long advocacy and awareness building in honour of MS Awareness Month. This year’s MS Walk is taking place across 45 Canadian communities, including; Edmonton, Calgary, Halifax, Ottawa, Saskatoon, Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, and many more. It also includes a virtual option for anyone wanting a flexible way to participate. The event aims to raise awareness and funds for crucial multiple sclerosis (MS) research and support an extensive network of support programs.



"Every year, our communities astound us with their unwavering support," remarked Nicole Sullivan, Director, Community Fundraising at MS Canada. "The support of our volunteers, partners and community members is key to continuing providing access to valuable programs and resources that impact the lives of anyone in Canada affected by MS. Each year, MS Walk celebrates this incredible community in a meaningful demonstration of resiliency, ensuring that no person living with MS ever walks their journey alone."

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic neurological disease that affects over 90,000 Canadians. The MS Walk serves as a platform to celebrate the community that supports people living with MS, as well as their loved ones. It raises funds to provide programs and services, as well as vital research that advances treatment and care, promotes well-being, and ultimately the prevention of MS.

About MS Canada

MS Canada fosters meaningful connections both within the MS community, and between the MS community and research, programs, resources, and services. As of 2023, MS Canada amalgamates two previously known entities, the MS Society of Canada and the MS Scientific Research Foundation, continuing its work toward the same vision of a world free of multiple sclerosis. The MS community is at the centre of MS Canada. For 75 years we have been relentless in our fight, continuously funding research to expand the current MS knowledge base. We also advocate for people living with MS, asking the government to remove barriers and improve policies that impact their everyday lives.

About multiple sclerosis (MS)

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49. It is considered an episodic disability meaning that the severity and duration of episodes of illness and disability can vary, often followed by periods of wellness. It can also be progressive.

