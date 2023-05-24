WSO2 Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Full Life Cycle API Management

Santa Clara, CA , May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2 , the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Full Life Cycle Application Programming Interface (API) Management. Gartner defines Full Life Cycle API Management as the market for software that supports all stages of an API’s life cycle—planning and design, implementation and testing, deployment and operation, and versioning and retirement.



WSO2’s suite of API management products empowers organizations to present their businesses as APIs across various deployment environments. By enabling developers to create new business value more quickly, WSO2 customers enhance their agility, resilience and accelerate overall growth.

Over the past 12 months, WSO2 has consistently garnered top ratings from customers on Gartner Peer Insights, establishing itself as one of the highest-rated Full Life Cycle API Management solutions. With a rating of 4.7 out of 5 and 91% recommendation rate based on 34 reviews as of February 2023, we believe WSO2 has proven its commitment to delivering outstanding API management solutions and ensuring customer satisfaction.

“We believe being recognized as a 2023 Customers’ Choice is a reflection of WSO2’s commitment to delivering world-class API management products with an outstanding customer experience to support them,” said Sanjiva Weerawarana, Founder and CEO at WSO2. “We will continue to innovate to help our customers become API-driven businesses in today’s competitive digital era, and are grateful for all the users that shared feedback with us on Gartner Peer Insights.”

This recognition comes in the wake of several milestones that we believe reinforces WSO2’s position as an industry leader. The company was recently recognized by Gartner® in both the Magic Quadrant™ for Full Life Cycle API Management and Critical Capabilities for Full Life Cycle API Management. Additionally, we were named a Leader in the Winter 2023 G2 Grid Report for its API Manager and Identity Server. WSO2 also earned a 5-star rating in the 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide .

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables thousands of enterprises, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, to drive their digital transformation journeys—executing more than 60 trillion transactions and managing over 1 billion identities annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications. Our open-source, API-first approach to software that runs on-premises and in the cloud helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand while remaining free from vendor lock-in. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter .



