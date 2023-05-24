The Belgian Brand Using Maca Root to Naturally Boost Libido

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Low libido is a common issue. It affects as much as a fifth of the male population alone and can stem from a variety of short- and long-term concerns. While a struggling sex drive is common, the solution often is simple.



“Too often, those with a sputtering sex drive go straight to strong pharmaceuticals for help,” explains Tim Torfs, creator of Male Plus, “They amp up on excessively overpowered chemical stimulants like Viagra and Cialis when often all they need is a little hormonal support.”

In response to this imbalance, Torfs created Male Plus. Known by his customers as “the blue pill,” Male Plus is a libido enhancer with 100% natural active ingredients. These consist of three key elements. Tribulus Terrestris is a well-known libido enhancer. Siberian Ginseng helps balance hormones and destress the mind, paving the way for more enjoyable intimacy.

The third ingredient is Maca . The plant originates in the Andes Mountains, where it has been used for medicinal purposes for generations. Along with being a nutritional powerhouse, Maca powder has long been hailed as an effective way to encourage arousal. It stimulates sexual desire and fuels fun in the bedroom through amped-up energy.

“Often, all that’s needed to get that sexual ‘pep in your step’ is a little bit more energy,” declares Torfs, “With Maca in the mix, Male Plus doesn’t just set the stage. It gives men the energy to truly engage with their partners …and have fun while they’re at it.”

About Male Plus

Male Plus is an herbal supplement that naturally reduces stress and supports libido. The Belgian brand was developed by Tim Torfs, a serial entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry. Torfs has spent time as a male beautician, opened a wellness center, and created his own slimming concept and line of nutritional supplements.

In September of 2021, Torfs released Male Plus, which combines three 100% natural active herbal ingredients (Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and Ginseng) as an alternative to chemical ED and libido-enhancing solutions. Male Plus is vegan, allergy-free, and is for men over 21. Consult with a doctor if you’re over 60 years old or are using hypertension or antidiabetic treatments.