Male Plus Is Enhancing Men’s Libidos By Destressing Their Minds

Stress is par for the course for most American men. From the demands of work to tending relationships, raising families, and managing an endless barrage of negative technological notifications, it's easy for men in the U.S. to feel overwhelmed on a regular basis. When stress becomes chronic, it doesn't just impact the mind and mood, either.



Stress can directly impact a person’s sex life . On a fundamental level, a stressed-out mind can be too distracted and preoccupied with anxiety or worry to want to have sex or invest the time required to be intimate with a partner. But the impact goes much further than mental distractions.

A depressed mind can lead to chemical imbalances as hormones like cortisol and epinephrine are released in abundance in the body. This throws off a person’s sex drive. Antidepressant medications can further complicate things.

Male Plus is designed to holistically and naturally address a stressed-out libido.

“I created Male Plus as a response to the unique levels of stress created by the pandemic,” explains Tim Torfs. The serial entrepreneur and fitness coach adds that many of his clients were chronically stressed out, and it was impacting their sex life. “Often these cases were specific and easy to diagnose. They didn’t necessarily require stronger chemical medications. So, I searched for a natural alternative in my home country of Belgium, and to my surprise, I couldn’t find a single alternative food supplement designed to boost libido.”

In response, Torfs created Male Plus, which uses 100% natural active ingredients. These include Tribulus Terrestris and Maca Powder — two ancient botanical health tools renowned for their positive impact on a person’s sex drive. He also included Siberian ginseng in the mix, not necessarily as a way to directly improve libido, but rather as a destressing agent and hormone balancer.

“Ginseng is an adaptogen that can support the body in multiple ways, depending on what it needs.” Torfs explains, “We may have just begun to explore the use of adaptogens in Western culture, but they’ve been used for centuries in Indian and Chinese Ayurvedic medicine. When stress becomes an issue, Siberian ginseng can become a hormone balancer. It can help you manage stress and calm a frazzled mind, which is important if you want to maintain a healthy sex life.”

Male Plus is an herbal supplement that naturally reduces stress and supports libido. The Belgian brand was developed by Tim Torfs, a serial entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry. Torfs has spent time as a male beautician, opened a wellness center, and created his own slimming concept and line of nutritional supplements.

In September of 2021, Torfs released Male Plus, which combines three 100% natural active herbal ingredients (Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and Ginseng) as an alternative to chemical ED and libido-enhancing solutions. Male Plus is vegan, allergy-free, and is for men over 21. Consult with a doctor if you’re over 60 years old or are using hypertension or antidiabetic treatments.