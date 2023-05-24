Genius Brands and Andamiro USA to Release the First Ever “Shaq’s Garage” Arcade Game This Summer Nationwide

The TIC SHAQ TOE Basketball-Themed Game Leads the Launch of the “Shaq’s Garage” Retail Program



BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the recent news of the June 5 premiere of Kartoon Channel’s “Shaq’s Garage,” starring and executive produced by the legendary Shaquille O’Neal, on Pluto TV, Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) and Andamiro USA, announced today the summer release of an exclusive basketball-themed arcade game, TIC SHAQ TOE.





Inspired by the upcoming animated action-adventure and comedy series for children, the new attraction will begin rolling out nationwide in late June at arcades, family entertainment centers and amusements parks, among other high-traffic entertainment venues.

“Shaq’s Garage is a unique brand that was inspired by Shaquille O’Neal’s real-life love of cars with a mission to engage and inspire kids of all ages around the world. As we prepare for the global consumer products program this year, our focus is to develop strategic partner collaborations that offer kids and families ways to engage with the brand beyond the traditional categories. Andamiro understood our mission and created a fun and engaging arcade game that will no doubt be a hit with kids,” stated Lloyd Mintz, SVP, Global Consumer Products, Genius Brands.

Drew Maniscalco, President, Andamiro USA Corp.: “Shaquille O’Neal, Rob Gronkowski, cars, action, adventure, and comedy, along with delivering positivity and life lessons…are many of the key elements that we believe will make this brand a huge success! From the early stages of development, we knew we wanted to be involved, and are thrilled with the result of our Tic SHAQ Toe arcade game!”

About Shaq’s Garage

“Shaq’s Garage” is a new animated tv series for kids, starring 4-time NBA champion, rap impresario, and global icon, Shaquille O’Neal, as both himself and one of the show’s main vehicle characters, named Biggie D!

Inspired by Shaq’s real-life love of cars, “Shaq’s Garage” is a modern-day action series where Shaq brings his “family” of cars, known as the Shaq Paq, to life.

The series is a mix of action, adventure and comedy featuring the Shaq Paq as they are sent by Shaq on various missions to help others and do good in their hometown community of Ollanta and beyond! The Shaq Paq is a lovable, funny and diverse cast of ten different characters, with Shaquille O’Neal as the Shaq Paq leader and the voice of giant truck, Biggie D, along with his buddy, the Grenoble, voiced by NFL Superbowl champion, Rob Gronkowski.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s IP portfolio of family-friendly content features the Stan Lee brand, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal, coming to Kartoon Channel!; Rainbow Rangers on Kartoon Channel! and Netflix; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, on Netflix and more. This past year, Genius Brands also acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media (TSX-V: WOW), which includes 2,500 channels under the Channel Frederator Network, and has also made a strategic investment in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA:RTV), one of Europe’s largest distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

Genius Networks consists of Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with penetration in a vast majority of the U.S. television market and international expansion with launches in key markets around the world Kartoon Channel! is available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Tubi, Xumo, Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates the largest global animation network on YouTube, with channels that boast over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering on average over a billion views every month. Ameba is a children's video streaming service that is full of active, engaging and intelligent programming.

For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com .

About Andamiro

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Andamiro USA Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of South Korea’s Andamiro Co., Ltd. The company markets Andamiro-built ticket redemption amusements, prize merchandisers, sports games and videogames, along with the iconic Pump It Up dance simulator line. Since the start of the new millennium, Andamiro USA has brought to market more than 100 arcade games that operate in a wide variety of entertainment destinations. The company’s primary customers are entertainment center chains, independently operated recreational facilities, amusement equipment resellers and thousands of professional amusement machine operating companies. Andamiro USA is also tasked with monitoring amusement and gaming trends, and shares information with its 30-year-old parent company to enhance future products. Andamiro’smantra is “creating joy for all.” Drew Maniscalco is Andamiro USA’s president.

