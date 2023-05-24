SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating LTCH, LFST, BRY, and DNA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Latch, Inc., LifeStance Health Group, Inc., Berry Corporation, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law.



Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that multiple lawsuits have commenced on behalf of investors of Latch, Inc. and TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. Morris Kandinov is investigating Latch, Inc. and TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. Latch, Inc. began trading at $10.83 on June 4, 2021, the date of the merger with TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. The stock is currently trading around one dollar per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Accused of Misleading Investors

On April 10, 2023, Judge Jed S. Rakoff of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against LifeStance Health Group, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov is investigating LifeStance regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that the securities fraud class action on behalf of investors of Berry Corporation survived a motion to dismiss and the court has ordered settlement mediation in the case. Specifically, on September 13, 2022, Judge Karen Gren Scholer of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Berry Corporation, paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov is investigating Berry Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA)

Morris Kandinov is continuing to investigate Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. If you own Ginkgo Bioworks shares or previously owned Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares prior to their conversion to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., you may have standing for shareholder recovery. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

