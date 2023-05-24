Global Pulse Ingredients Market Size To Worth USD 32.3 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 4.5%

New York, United States , May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pulse Ingredients Market Size is to grow from USD 20.8 billion in 2022 to USD 32.3 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the projected period.

The global pulse ingredients market is a rapidly expanding industry that includes a wide variety of pulse-based products used in a variety of food and beverage applications. Pulses are legumes that include beans, lentils, chickpeas, and peas and are high in protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients. The growing global urbanization population, as well as consumer demand for plant protein and natural-ingredients-based food, are expected to drive demand for pulse ingredients. Furthermore, the rising demand for pulse ingredients in a wide range of industrial applications propels the pulse ingredients market forward.

To meet changing consumer preferences, key players in the global pulse ingredients market are investing in research and development activities to innovate new pulse-based products and expand their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2023, a Canadian company developed a high-protein pulse-based ingredient. Sunnydale Foods is a Saskatchewan-based producer of pea and faba bean protein, starch, and fiber. The company developed a 65% faba bean protein concentrate and is currently working to raise protein levels to 80%.

The global pulse ingredients market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to rising demand for plant-based protein sources, increased awareness of the health benefits of pulse ingredients, and increased demand for clean-label and organic food products. The market is highly competitive, and key players are investing in R&D to innovate new products and stay ahead of the competition.

The global pulse ingredients market is classified by Type (Pulse Starch, Pulse Flour, Pulse Proteins, and Pulse Fibers & Grits), By Source (Peas, Lentils, Beans, and Chickpeas), By Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The pulse proteins segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global pulse ingredients market over the forecast period.

The global pulse ingredients market is classified into pulse starch, pulse flour, pulse proteins, and pulse fibers & grits. The pulse proteins segment is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global pulse ingredients market during the forecast period. The increase can be attributed to growing populations and shifting socio-demographics, which have increased demand for pulse protein, which is increasingly being incorporated into a variety of food and beverage products.

The chickpeas segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global pulse ingredients market during the forecast period.

The global pulse ingredients market is divided into peas, lentils, beans, and chickpeas, according to the source. Chickpeas are projected to have a major share of the global pulse ingredients market over the forecast period. The increase can be attributed to the growing popularity of plant-based meals in Europe and Asia Pacific, which is driving demand for chickpeas.

The food & beverages segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global pulse ingredients market during the forecast period.

The global market for pulse ingredients can be separated into three applications: food and beverages, feed, and others. The food and beverages segment is projected to expand at the greatest rate in the global pulse ingredients market over the forecast period. The growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of including pulse ingredients in their daily meals is driving the growth of the food and beverages segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the pulse ingredients market over the predicted timeframe.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share of the pulse ingredients market during the forecast period. Due to rising health-conscious consumers and increased demand for pulse ingredients in the food and beverage sectors, the Asia Pacific region is the largest region for the pulse ingredients market. Raw material availability, as well as a high production ratio, drive up market demand in these countries. During the forecast period, North America is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the global pulse ingredients market. Because bread consumption is high in developing countries, producers are focusing on producing bread with pulse components, which increases market expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Pulse Ingredients Market include Ingredion, Maskinfabrikken Cormall A/S, Roquette Freres, The Scoular Company, Dakota Ingredients, Puris, HETWIN Automation System GmbH, ADM, BouMatic, Emsland Group, AGT Food & Ingredients, Anchor Ingredients, Batory Foods, Vestkorn Milling As, Axiom Foods, and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Ingredion announced strategic investments in order to expand into high-value pharmaceutical ingredients.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Pulse Ingredients Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Pulse Ingredients Market, By Type

Pulse Starch

Pulse Flour

Pulse Proteins

Pulse Fibers & Grits

Global Pulse Ingredients Market, By Source

Peas

Lentils

Beans

Chickpeas

Global Pulse Ingredients Market, By Application

Food & Beverages

Feed

Others

Global Pulse Ingredients Market , Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



