Secondary Myelofibrosis Therapeutics Market Report (2023 to 2031) – Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Growth Plus Reports' analysis, The Secondary Myelofibrosis Therapeutics Market report reveals an astounding estimation that the market was valued at a remarkable US$ 1.36 billion in 2022. Even more remarkable is the projected growth trajectory, as the market is anticipated to experience a substantial increase at a remarkable revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.28% over the forecast period. By the year 2031, the market is expected to reach a staggering value of US$ 2.50 billion.

Secondary Myelofibrosis Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.36 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 2.50 billion CAGR 6.28% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug class, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





The increasing prevalence of secondary myelofibrosis, often resulting from pre-existing conditions such as polycythemia vera (PV) or essential thrombocythemia (ET), is a significant driving force. As awareness and diagnosis of these underlying conditions improve, more cases of secondary myelofibrosis are being identified, creating a greater demand for effective therapeutics.

The future of secondary myelofibrosis therapeutics looks promising. Researchers and pharmaceutical companies are actively exploring innovative treatment approaches to address the unmet medical needs of patients. Advancements in molecular diagnostics have enabled a better understanding of the disease's underlying mechanisms and the identification of specific genetic mutations and biomarkers associated with secondary myelofibrosis. This knowledge has paved the way for targeted therapies and personalized treatment strategies, enhancing the efficacy and precision of interventions.

Recent Updates:

Agios Pharmaceuticals: Agios is developing AG-221, a first-in-class IDH1 inhibitor, for the treatment of myelofibrosis. The company has completed a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AG-221 in patients with myelofibrosis, and the results of the trial were positive. Agios is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial of AG-221 in patients with myelofibrosis.

Arvinas: Arvinas is developing ARV-110, a first-in-class BET inhibitor, for the treatment of myelofibrosis. The company has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial of ARV-110 in patients with myelofibrosis, and the results of the trial were positive. Arvinas is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial of ARV-110 in patients with myelofibrosis.

Celgene: Celgene is developing luspatercept, a first-in-class JAK2/STAT3 inhibitor, for the treatment of myelofibrosis. The company has completed a Phase 3 clinical trial of luspatercept in patients with myelofibrosis, and the results of the trial were positive. Luspatercept was approved by the FDA in 2021 for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis who have received prior treatment with anagrelide or interferon alfa.

GlaxoSmithKline: GlaxoSmithKline is developing GSK3885683, a first-in-class BCL-2 inhibitor, for the treatment of myelofibrosis. The company has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial of GSK3885683 in patients with myelofibrosis, and the results of the trial were positive. GSK3885683 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with myelofibrosis.

Key Segments Covered in Secondary Myelofibrosis Therapeutics Market:

BY DRUG CLASS

Janus Kinase Inhibitors (JAK Inhibitors)

Immunomodulating Agents

Chemotherapy

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Key Companies Profiled:



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Becton Dickinson and Company

QIAGEN N.V.

Merck KGaA

Shimadzu Corporation

Table of Content

GLOBAL SECONDARY MYELOFIBROSIS THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Janus Kinase Inhibitors (JAK Inhibitors) Immunomodulating Agents Chemotherapy GLOBAL SECONDARY MYELOFIBROSIS THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

SECONDARY MYELOFIBROSIS THERAPEUTICS MARKET TOC

