Denny’s Corporation to Present at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 14, 2023

SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's"), today announced that the Company will participate virtually in the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference. The Company will hold investor meetings during the conference, and Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live audio webcast of the event which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.dennys.com. A replay of the event webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event. Investors and interested parties may also access the Company’s latest investor presentation in the Events and Presentations section of Company’s website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny's Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of March 29, 2023, the Company consisted of 1,648 restaurants, 1,574 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 74 of which were company operated.



Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of March 29, 2023, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,594 global restaurants, 1,528 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 66 of which were company operated. As of March 29, 2023, the Keke's brand consisted of 54 restaurants, 46 of which were franchised restaurants and 8 of which were company operated.

For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit investor.dennys.com.