Polyurethane Foam Market is Projected to Reach USD 76.65 Billion By 2032, with a CAGR of 7.20% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyurethane Foam Market Overview

The MRFR study reports imply that the “ Polyurethane Foam Market Research Report Information by Type, Region, and Application - Forecast Till 2032”, the global “Polyurethane Foam market research predicts that the market is likely to bolster substantially during the review era from 2023 to 2032 at a substantial growth rate of around 7.20%. The reports further predict that the Polyurethane Foam market size will be nearly USD 76.65 billion by the end of 2032. The study reports that the market was worth nearly USD 41 billion in 2022.

Market Scope:

The global Polyurethane Foam industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the growing consumption of polyurethane foam across the globel.



Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1697



Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Polyurethane Foam includes players such as:

LANXESS (Germany)

Trelleborg AG (Sweden)

NITTO DENKO Corporation (Japan)

Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTD. (Japan)

DowDuPont Inc. (U.S.)

Wanhua Chemical Group Co.Ltd

Recticel (Belgium)

Covestro AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 76.65 billion CAGR 7.20% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Dynamics Rising demand for sports and leisure industry. Increased consumption of polyurethane foam in the automotive sector



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (157 Pages) on Polyurethane Foam:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/polyurethane-foam-market-1697



Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Polyurethane Foam industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the growing consumption of polyurethane foam across the globe. Furthermore, the huge demand in the automobile industry is also likely to be one of the crucial parameters supporting the market's growth. Moreover, factors such as energy efficiency, reducing overall weight, improving sustainability, decreasing waste production, increasing need for electric & passenger cars, environmentally friendly business practices, and restrictions on both import and export are also likely to have a positive impact on the performance of the market over the coming years.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market's development. The main parameter limiting the market's development is the high costs associated.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Polyurethane Foam market is no different than others. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.



Share Your Queries: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1697



Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the Rigid segment secured the leading position across the global polyurethane foam market in 2022 with the largest contribution of nearly 49% worth USD 20.1 billion. Rigid foams are used for several insulation purposes in building and refrigeration; they are energy efficient and lower energy expenses. They are used more frequently in packaging applications, driving demand and overall market growth.

Among all the application areas, the Building & Construction category secured the leading position across the global polyurethane foam market in 2022, with the largest contribution of nearly 59%. The main parameter supporting the development of the market segment is the durability, insulation properties, and high strength ratio of Polyurethane Foam. Furthermore, lowering energy consumption is also likely to contribute to the segment's growth over the coming years.

Regional Analysis

The global market for Polyurethane Foam is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the Asia-Pacific Region is anticipated to secure the top position across the global Polyurethane Foam industry over the assessment era. The Region has India and China as the leading growth contributors. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the growth and development in the electronic and transportation sectors across the Region. Furthermore, the growing number of vehicles and electronic gadgets sales is also considered one of the crucial parameters enhancing the performance of the regional market. Moreover, China's Polyurethane Foam market dominated the market share, and the Indian Polyurethane Foam market is expected to grow at a fast CAGR in the Asia-Pacific region.

The North American regional market for polyurethane is anticipated to secure the second spot across the globe over the assessment period. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the increased standard of living. Furthermore, the high disposable income across the Region is also projected to impact the regional market's growth positively.



Ask for Customization: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/1697



The European regional market for polyurethane is anticipated to showcase the highest growth rate over the review timeframe. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the spreading awareness of the environment across the Region. Furthermore, the rising per capita disposable income is also projected to impact the growth of the regional market positively. The Region has Germany as the leading growth contributor with the largest revenue share. On the other hand, the U.K. Polyurethane Foam market is anticipated to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years.

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry , by Market Research Future:

Photovoltaic Coating Market Research Report Information Report by Application (Automotive, Construction and Textile Industry), by Coating Type (Water Borne, Power and Solvent Borne) and by Region - Forecast to 2030

US Underground Mining Equipment Industry Information by Type of Mining (Longwall Extraction and Room & Pillar Extraction), by Application (Coal Mining, Metal Mining and Mineral Mining), and Region - Forecast to 2030

Monocalcium Phosphate Market Research Report Information, by Forms (Powdered Form and Liquid Form), by Application (Fertilizers, Food Production, Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Industries) - Forecast To 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.