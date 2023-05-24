Wireless Microphone Market Size to Surpass USD 3.71 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6%

Pune, India, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global wireless microphone market size was valued at USD 1.72 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1.83 billion in 2023 to USD 3.71 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Amplifying Progressions of Advanced Wireless Microphones to Augur Growth. Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, Global Wireless Microphone Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

A microphone caters to the demands of vloggers, short video creators, and others. It can be used directly without any requirement of additional hardware and software. Moreover, it can be used for online conferences, live streaming of games, recordings vlogs, and music recordings among several other uses.





Key Industry Development:

October 2022: Panasonic Connect launched an addition to its next generation of wireless audio microphones and receivers. This provides crisp audio and connectivity options for added flexibility. This software integration enables Panasonic wireless microphones to activate presets across a suite of Panasonic PTZ cameras.

Key Takeaways

Wireless microphone market size in North America was USD 0.55 Billion in 2022

Audio-Technica Ltd. Launches ATW-3255 3000 Series to Display Impressive Growth

Bolstering Implementation of Handheld Microphones to Thrust the Product Demand

The sports venue segment is expected to hold a major market share during the projected period





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global wireless microphone market are Harman International (Samsung) (U.S.), Logitech International S.A. (Blue) (Switzerland), Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Saramonic (China), Shure Incorporated U.S.), Shenzhen Jiayz Photo Industrial., Ltd (China), Audio-Technica Ltd. (Japan), Rode Microphones (Australia), Samson Technologies Corp. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 10.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 3.71 Billion Base Year 2022 Wireless Microphone Market Size in 2022 USD 1.13 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Type, Frequency, Application and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Amplifying Progressions of Advanced Microphones to Bolster Market Growth

Increasing advancements of technologically progressive microphones across applications, such as shopping malls, hotels, conferences rooms, restaurants, parking lots, offices, bars, large retail, airports, bus stations, education institutes, universities, sports venues, stadiums, public gatherings, concerts, and stage shows, across the world are growing the product demand.

Decreased raw material accessibility to satisfy microphone production demand is constraining the wireless microphone market growth. Voice coil, cable, and magnets are a few of the raw materials used for manufacturing these microphones. Scarcity of these materials might hinder the manufacturing process in the market.





Segmentation:

By Type

Handheld

Bodypack

Tabletop

By Frequency

Ultra-high Frequency (UHF)

Very High Frequency (VHF)

2.4 GHz

Others (1.9 GHz)

By Application

Auditorium, Theaters, Studios

Shopping Malls, Hotels, Restaurants, Bars, Large Retails, Malls

Parking Lots, Airports, Bus Stations

Education Institutes and Universities

Offices, Conferences Rooms

Sports Venues, Stadium, Public Gatherings, Concerts, Stage Shows

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Backed by Presence of Vast Music Enthusiasts

North America to attain the largest wireless microphone market share during the forecast period. North America has presence of the world’s largest music market.

Asia Pacific observed a notable growth rate during the forecast period. According to IFPI’s Global Music Report 2019, China was the seventh biggest music recording market, and India was present in the top ten, regardless of having the globe’s two biggest populations.

The Europe market is anticipated to hold a key share in the global market. The growth is owing to the region's surging manufacturing competency of the product.





Quick Buy - Wireless Microphone Market Research Report:

Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

The prominent players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience. In May 2022, a wireless in-ear monitor system called ATW-3255 3000 Series, was launched by Audio-Technica Ltd. It is aimed toward designing durable IEM solution able to deliver professional sound quality at affordable price.





FAQs

How big is the wireless microphone market?

Wireless microphone market size was USD 1.72 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 3.71 billion by 2030.

How fast is the wireless microphone market growing?

The wireless microphone market will exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





