Feed Phosphates Market Size to Reach USD 3.2 Billion by 2032, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2.3 billion in 2022 feed phosphates market will reach USD 3.2 billion by 2032. There is no practical way to significantly increase the number of animals and produce more meat, animals must have greater nutritional demands. However, the highest possible production may be obtained by offering exceptional food. Particularly in feed, phosphorus helps animals build up their body mass, strengthen their bones, become fertile, and grow faster. This is directly connected to the increased need for feed phosphates on a global level. Demand for feed phosphates has increased as a result of the current trend of growing demand for quality meat products. The health of the animals needed to produce meat products of the highest quality depends on their getting the proper nutrition, which will raise the demand for feed phosphates.



Key Insight of the Feed Phosphates Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Asia's need for animal protein is increasing due to the region's strong economic expansion, particularly in India, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand. The region's increasing use of complex feed and anticipated faster growth rate have increased meat output due to the region's rising need for meat protein. Compound feed is becoming more significant in enhancing meat quality in addition to enhancing nutritional content.



In the feed phosphates market, the Dicalcium segment dominated the market in 2022 with a market share of 28.3%.



With a market share of 28.3% in 2022, the dicalcium category dominated the global market. Dicalcium phosphate is highly valued in animal feed because of its beneficial nutritional properties. It offers a highly accessible supply of phosphorus, which is necessary for animal physiological processes, including bone development and energy metabolism. The focus on maximizing animal nutrition to improve development, performance, and general animal health is what's driving the segment's growth.



In the feed phosphates market, the powder segment dominated the market in 2022 with a market share of 59.3%.



The powder segment dominated the market in 2022 with a market share of 59.3%. Powdered feed phosphates are adaptable and simple to include in a variety of animal feed formulas. They offer a concentrated concentration of vital minerals, particularly phosphorus, which is required for animal physiological processes, including muscle growth and energy metabolism. The capacity of feed phosphate powders to adjust to the nutritional requirements of various animal species and production phases is what drives the segment's expansion.



In the feed phosphates market, the poultry segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% over the projection period.



The poultry segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% over the projection period. Due to the dominance of poultry farming in the livestock industry, the poultry segment accounts for a sizeable portion of the feed phosphate market. For optimum growth, egg production, and general health, poultry birds—including chickens, turkeys, and ducks—need appropriate phosphorus supplements. Due to the rising demand for chicken products as well as the requirement for balanced and high-quality poultry feed, the demand for feed phosphates in the poultry sector has been expanding significantly.



Market Dynamics



Driver



In terms of animal nutrition and health, feed phosphates are essential. They supply vital minerals, particularly phosphorus, which are important for animal physiological processes including growth and energy metabolism. The demand for feed phosphates is driven by rising knowledge of the value of balanced animal diets and good nutrition. Additionally, feed phosphates have been found to improve feed efficiency, enabling animals to convert feed more effectively into meat, milk, or eggs. Increased production results from improved feed efficiency, which also lowers the total feed cost for farmers. The inclusion of feed phosphates in animal feed formulations is motivated by this economic gain.



Opportunity



There are several potentials for research and development aimed at enhancing phosphorus consumption in animals. Enhancing the bioavailability of phosphates, lowering phosphorus excretion, and increasing overall feed efficiency are all possible with advances in feed composition, processing methods, and phosphorus delivery systems. Profiting from these technical developments may result in feed phosphate solutions that are more effective and long-lasting.



Some of the major players operating in the feed phosphates market are:



• The Mosiac Company

• PhosAgro, EuroChem Group

• Nutrien Ltd

• Rotem, AB LIFOSA

• Reanjoy Laboratories

• Yara International ASA

• Fosfitalia Group

• OCP Group



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Type



• Tricalcium

• Defluorinated

• Mono-dicalcium

• Monocalcium

• Dicalcium



By Form



• Powder

• Granule



By Livestock



• Aquaculture

• Poultry

• Swine

• Ruminants



About the report:



The global feed phosphates market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

