Menswear Market Size Worth USD 988.24 Billion by 2030 at 6.20% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the market research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Menswear Market Information by Type, Season, Distribution Channel, and Region- Forecast till 2032”, the global menswear market was estimated to be worth USD 575.1 billion in 2022. The menswear market is expected to increase from USD 610.75 billion in 2023 to USD 988.24 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.20% between 2023 and 2032. Growing fashion concerns among males, as well as the proliferation of e-commerce, have contributed to the market's growth.

Menswear Market Overview:

The adoption of a luxury lifestyle by consumers has affected millennials' purchasing power to choose luxury clothes. People often invest in trendy clothing, party dress, and even sleepwear. Rapid development and increased urbanisation result in a modern consumer class with more disposable income, which develops a growing interest in contemporary fashion.

Menswear is seeing an upsurge in demand for occasion-specific clothing. The digitalization of online shopping applications, men's improved spending power, and their expanding awareness of apparel are expected to fuel long-term market CAGR.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11509

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2032 Market Size USD 988.24 Billion CAGR 6.20% (2023–2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018-2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Season, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing purchasing pattern Rising new product launches Growing adoption of fashion among men

Buy Now Premium Research Report - Get Comprehensive Market Insights.



Key Companies In The Menswear Market Include.

Adidas AG

Burberry Group Plc.

Gap Inc

Giorgio Armani S.p.A

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Kering S.A.

Levi Strauss & Co.

Nike Inc.

Prada S.p.A.

PVH Corp.

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Zara S.A. (Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.)

expanded Internet and e-commerce exposure has expanded fashion awareness as well as the availability of luxury brands and one-of-a-kind things. Companies have changed their focus to men's apparel in recent years due to increased purchasing power in burgeoning markets such as China and India. The growing influence of the media and advertising methods used by e-commerce platforms, such as celebrity endorsements, promotional discounts, and seasonal sales, is expected to fuel industry growth in the future years.

Furthermore, as the number of Internet users has grown, so has the volume of online transactions and the average amount of money spent online. Users are willing to purchase things quickly due to the ease, convenience, and time-saving benefits of online purchasing. Several luxury businesses are forming alliances with technology companies to improve the shopping experiences of their customers. As a result, such things contribute to the revenue of the menswear market.

Increased internet and e-commerce exposure has increased fashion consciousness and the availability of high-end brands and unique products. Companies have targeted men's apparel in recent years as a result of rising purchasing power in emerging markets such as China and India.

Along with men's wear businesses such as Ralph Lauren, Burberry, and Armani, well-known designers see men's wear as a market with enormous potential. Furthermore, when men's purchasing power increases around the world, the situation improves.

Celebrity appearances in movies, television, news, publications, posters, and talk programmes have a tremendous influence on fashion and wearing patterns. Celebrities affect fashion by wearing what is currently fashionable, but they also create trends. Their looks at airports, red carpet events, and premieres have a significant fashion influence. This has been consistently establishing new fashion trends.

Segmentation:



The global menswear market is segmented on the basis of type, season, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the menswear market is segmented into trousers, denims, shirts and t-shirts, ethnic wear, and others. Of these, the others segment dominated the market with 35% of market revenue and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period.

By season, the menswear market is segmented into summer wear, winter wear, and all-season wear. Of these, the all-season wear segment held largest share and is likely to remain dominant over the forecast period.



By distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, exclusive stores, multi-brand retail outlets, online stores, and others. Of these, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held largest share in the revenue and is likely to be dominant over the forecast period.



By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Menswear Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/menswear-market-11509

Regional Analysis:

This market will be dominated by the North American menswear market. The market is growing as a result of rising demand for luxury items, strong purchasing power, and celebrity endorsements. Retailers in the region are integrating digital marketing displays and payments to improve the in-store experience in order to gain momentum with offline businesses. The area will be the next key market for menswear over the projection period due to the robust economic expansion and the digital revolution.

From 2023 to 2032, the Asia-Pacific menswear market is predicted to develop at the quickest CAGR. In recent years, China and India have seen substantial expansion in their menswear industry. This is because manly buyers value quality and fashion and prefer to buy high-grade clothing. Today's youth are heavily influenced by actors and fashion models. They want clothing that is both versatile and trendy. In India, there are various festivals for which men must dress differently.

Indian companies are developing relationships with well-known designers to boost the quality and fashion of menswear. Furthermore, the Chinese menswear market is being driven by the country's rapid economic development, the rising spending power of China's urban middle-class customers, brand awareness, and desire for high-quality garments. The future of online shopping for men will continue to grow as customer acceptance of the Internet as an alternative purchasing channel grows. Furthermore, China's menswear market had the biggest market share, while India's menswear market was the fastest expanding in the Asia-Pacific region.

Discover More Research Reports on Consumer And Retail Market , by Market Research Future:

Formal Shoes Market Research Report Information Information by Product Type (Ballerina, Mules, Oxfords, Derbies, and Boots), End-User (Men, and Women), Distribution Channel (Store Based and Non-Stored Based), and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World) —Forecast till 2028

Research Report Information Information by Product Type (Ballerina, Mules, Oxfords, Derbies, and Boots), End-User (Men, and Women), Distribution Channel (Store Based and Non-Stored Based), and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World) —Forecast till 2028 Marché des sous-vêtements thermiques : informations par type de produit (hauts, bas et ensembles), par type de matériau (coton, synthétique, laine et mélanges), par utilisateur final (hommes, femmes et enfants), par canal de distribution (en magasin et hors magasin) et par région (Amérique du Nord, Europe, Asie-Pacifique, reste du monde) —Prévisions jusqu'à 2028



: informations par type de produit (hauts, bas et ensembles), par type de matériau (coton, synthétique, laine et mélanges), par utilisateur final (hommes, femmes et enfants), par canal de distribution (en magasin et hors magasin) et par région (Amérique du Nord, Europe, Asie-Pacifique, reste du monde) —Prévisions jusqu'à 2028 Forschungsbericht zur Denim -Marktgröße, Aktienanalyse: Nach Typ (lockere Passform, Slim Fit, andere), nach Verbrauchergruppe (männlich, weiblich), nach Vertriebskanal (Ladenbasiert, nicht im Geschäft) und Region - Prognose bis 2027



About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Contact Us:

