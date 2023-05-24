Global Treasury Management System Market Size Estimated to Attain USD 16.10 Billion By 2032, at 13.7% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Treasury Management System Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Local Systems, Cloud-Based Systems, Others); By Vertical; By Applications; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global treasury management system market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 4.48 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 16.10 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 13.7% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Treasury Management Systems? How Big is Treasury Management System Market Size & Share?

Overview

A treasury management system is a system that mechanizes treasury procedures and consolidates all cash flow details connected to treasury functioning. The rapidly rising demand for the treasury management system market can be attributed to offering instant clarity into clustered firm cash spots, computerized manual procedures, and ease of swift decision-making for crucial chores dependent on extensive treasury analytics and reporting.

The acquisition of a treasury management system assists to mechanize the fiscal functionalities, which additionally discards the requirement for spreadsheets and manual procedures, thus lessening manual mistakes. Thus the demand for such software is proliferating in the market as it lessens fiscal imprecisions and documentation errors.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

ALVARA Cash Management Group AG

IBSFINtech

BankSene

Glory Global Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions

SAP

AURIONPRO

Taulia

ACI Worldwide

GTreasury

Intimus

NTT DATA EMEA Ltd.

Salmon Software Limited

National Cash Management Systems

PEC

Finastra

Oracle

Gresham Technologies

Path Solutions

Sopra Banking

Giesecke and Devrient GmbH

Cash Management Solutions

Investopedia

Nextage

Key Market Drivers

Enhanced clarity into cash : Treasury management software systems are software that assists to mechanize manual treasury procedures. The Treasury management system market size is expanding due to providing enhanced clarity into cash and liquidity while acquiring regulation over bank accounts, continuing deference, and handling fiscal negotiations and improvised customer satisfaction.

: Treasury management software systems are software that assists to mechanize manual treasury procedures. The Treasury management system market size is expanding due to providing enhanced clarity into cash and liquidity while acquiring regulation over bank accounts, continuing deference, and handling fiscal negotiations and improvised customer satisfaction. Increasing adoption of AI : Artificial intelligence has already displayed its implausible prospect for cash management and prophesizing in treasury management. AI ventures to decode problems that were formerly apprehended to be only decoded by human mediation.

: Artificial intelligence has already displayed its implausible prospect for cash management and prophesizing in treasury management. AI ventures to decode problems that were formerly apprehended to be only decoded by human mediation. Speedier distribution : Cloud-based TMS solutions provide many benefits involving lesser costs, speedier distribution, and elevated expansibility. Treasury management system market sales are soaring as more firms accept cloud-based TMS solutions.

: Cloud-based TMS solutions provide many benefits involving lesser costs, speedier distribution, and elevated expansibility. Treasury management system market sales are soaring as more firms accept cloud-based TMS solutions. Handling fiscal operation efficiently: TMS offers risk management instruments such as foreign exchange and interest rate management, assisting firms to handle their fiscal probabilities more effectively. Comprehensively, these growth drivers are anticipated to resume pushing the growth of the market in the near future as firms forage for solutions to handle their fiscal operations more effectively and efficiently.

Top Report Findings

TMS offers risk management instruments such as foreign exchange and interest rate management, assisting firms to handle their fiscal probabilities more effectively, thereby pushing the market growth.

The market is essentially segregated into type, vertical, application, and region.

The leading region of the market is North America.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Enhance cash visibility : Firms can utilize a TMS to enhance cash visibility, lessen functional probabilities, mechanize procedural chores, and render more illuminated fiscal resolutions. This can improvise comprehensive fiscal presentation and reinforce tactical growth intentions.

: Firms can utilize a TMS to enhance cash visibility, lessen functional probabilities, mechanize procedural chores, and render more illuminated fiscal resolutions. This can improvise comprehensive fiscal presentation and reinforce tactical growth intentions. Cloud-based TMS solutions : The market is driven by growing demand for cloud-based TMS solutions, the growing acquisition of automation and AI technologies, and the increasing requirement for governmental deference and probability management.

: The market is driven by growing demand for cloud-based TMS solutions, the growing acquisition of automation and AI technologies, and the increasing requirement for governmental deference and probability management. Acceptance of digital models: In recent times, businesses are acquiring digitization deliberately. Banking, shopping, traveling, and others are advancing towards digital models to improvise consumer episodes.

Segmental Analysis

The cloud-based system segment is expected to grow at the highest rate of CAGR

Based on type, the cloud-based system segment is expected to grow at the highest rate CAGR. Treasury management system market demand is on the rise due to its economical prices, adaptability, flexibility, speedier categorization, and robust security attributes. Therefore, several organizations are taking on cloud-based TMS solutions to handle their fiscal functionalities.

The BFSI segment is expected to dominate the market

Based on vertical, the BFSI segments are expected to dominate the market. Treasury management system market trends include TMS solutions offering real-time visibility into cash situations, predicting cash flows, and sanctioning firms to recognize possible risks and involve required actions.

Treasury Management System Market: Report Scope & Segments

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 16.10 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 5.07 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 13.7% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players ALVARA Cash Management Group AG, IBSFINtech, BankSene, Glory Global Solutions, Broadridge Financial Solutions, SAP, AURIONPRO, Taulia, ACI Worldwide, GTreasury, Intimus, NTT DATA EMEA Ltd., Salmon Software Limited, National Cash Management Systems, PEC, Finastra, Oracle, Gresham Technologies, Path Solutions, Sopra Banking, Giesecke and Devrient GmbH, Cash Management Solutions, Investopedia, and Nextage Segments Covered By Type, By Vertical, By Application, By Region

Geographic Overview

North America: This region held the largest treasury management system market share as it is home to several big corporations and fiscal establishments which have intricate fiscal functioning and need strong TMS solutions to handle their cash, liquidity, and risk.

Asia Pacific: This region is the abode of several surfacing economies, and several firms are funding heavily in technology to enhance their financial performance and acquire aggressive dominance. Many elements drive the APAC market involving growing deference needs, pronounced resolution, regulating fiscal functioning, and increasing trends towards mechanization and digitization of economic procedures.

Treasury Management System Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Local Systems, Cloud-Based Systems, Others); By Vertical; By Applications; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032

Recent Developments

In April 2022, IBSFINtech and Oracle partnered to facilitate digital transformation for their customers through ERP and TMS solutions. By integrating IBSFINtech's TMS InTReaX with Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), they are committed to accelerating the digital transformation journey for their clients globally.

In June 2021, Uni Systems and Finastra partnered to provide treasury, risk, and payment solutions and services. Uni Systems leveraged Finastra's Fusion Treasury, Fusion Risk, and Fusion Global PAYplus software for local markets, offering on-site implementation and support services.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Treasury Management System Market report based on type, vertical, application, and region:

By Type Outlook

Local Systems

Cloud-Based Systems

Others

By Vertical Outlook

Banking

Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

By Application Outlook

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Others Other Applications

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

