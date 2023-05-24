Akido Appoints Judy Carpenter as Head of Operations for its Tech-Enabled Medical Network

Carpenter’s Impressive Career Spans More Than 30 Years with Riverside Medical Clinic;

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akido, a health tech company and medical network leveraging artificial intelligence to reimagine the healthcare experience for all, announced that Judy Carpenter has joined its leadership team as the new head of medical network operations. In her former role as President and COO of Riverside Medical Clinic (RMC), Carpenter was instrumental in the growth of the organization. Under her leadership, RMC tripled in both size and revenue, growing to more than 180 physicians/providers as well as more than 1,000 support staff, and becoming California’s largest physician-owned group at the time.

As an operational leader with a track record of supporting innovation and driving financial growth, Carpenter will oversee all operations for Akido’s clinical enterprise. Her experience developing value-based care programs and dedication to introducing technology to traditional clinical settings will be invaluable as Akido expands its AI-powered medical network into new markets and builds data-based programs designed to provide high quality preventive care to all, including those living in vulnerability.

“Judy is an innovator by nature and her instincts kept Riverside Medical Clinic at the forefront of healthcare for more than two decades,” said Prashant Samant, co-founder and CEO of Akido. “Judy’s reputation as a stellar operator has earned her the respect of medical leaders around the country, and I know she will be instrumental as we accelerate growth for Akido. She is the perfect steward for our clinical operations as we introduce the country to our AI-integrated ‘whole person’ care model.”

At Riverside Medical Clinic, Judy Carpenter rose through the ranks, serving as the group’s President and COO for over two decades. She oversaw RMC’s massive shift to electronic health records (EHRs) and was instrumental in the group’s development of a highly successful value-based care model. Carpenter is also a dedicated member of the Riverside community, donating her time and expertise to support various organizations, including serving as a board member and past chair of the Greater Riverside Chamber of Commerce and a board member of the Riverside University Health Systems Foundation. Carpenter has received multiple honors for her work, as well as her service to the local community and involvement in various charities and foundations, including the Citizen of the Year honor from the Riverside Chamber of Commerce (2017), the Leadership Riverside Alumni of the Year (2021), and the Athena of the Inland Valleys Award (2007), among others.

“I believe in the power of medical care to shape a community for the better, and this power comes with the responsibility to care for our most vulnerable residents,” said Carpenter. “Akido’s mission is so beautifully aligned with my own beliefs about the positive impact of high-quality medical care on a community. I look forward to growing the Akido clinical enterprise, spreading this data-backed, mission-forward approach to care to new patients and communities across the country.”

About Akido:

Akido is leveraging data and artificial intelligence to transform the healthcare experience, focusing on addressing the systemic inequities that lead to chronic illness and vulnerability. Through early interventions designed around social determinants of health (SDoH), best-in-class care and predictive technology, Akido is building a healthcare model that allows for all patients to live their fullest lives. Founded in 2015, Akido was created out of the University of Southern California’s D-Health Lab with the idea that empowering government, healthcare, and nonprofit services with population-based data could help usher in a new era of preventive public health. Today, Akido is building a full stack medical network that leverages its predictive capabilities to provide a frictionless experience for patients and care providers. Akido’s proprietary Wellness Graph – one of the country’s most powerful platforms for predicting health and social outcomes – enables the company to identify key markers on a patient’s journey into chronic illness and build preventive programs to address them. Akido’s medical network currently covers more than 250,000 patients. For more information, visit https://www.akidolabs.com/ .