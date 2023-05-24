Bot Security Market is predicted to reach US$ 3,624.5 Million, Globally by 2033 at 18.3% CAGR: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bot security market is expected to reach a value of US$ 666.7 million by 2023, with a projected growth to US$ 3,624.5 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 18.3%. This market focuses on protecting digital systems and networks from malicious activities carried out by automated software programs called bots.



The use of bots in cybercrime, such as botnets, credential stuffing, DDoS attacks, and account takeover, has increased the demand for specialized security measures. Several drivers propel the need for bot security, including growing cybersecurity concerns, protection of brand reputation, the rise of e-commerce and online services, advancements in bot technology, and increased awareness and education.

However, companies and manufacturers in the bot security market face challenges such as scalability and interoperability, handling false positives and negatives, dealing with distributed bot networks, and ensuring compliance and legal considerations.

There are significant opportunities in the bot security industry, including technological advancements in AI, machine learning, and behavioural analytics, the adoption of cloud-based security solutions, the development of industry-specific bot security solutions, and tapping into emerging markets through localized solutions and partnerships.

The latest trends in the bot security market include behaviour-based analysis to detect anomalies in user behavior, intent recognition to understand the purpose of bot actions, the emergence of Bot Mitigation-as-a-Service (BaaS) offerings, and the importance of threat intelligence sharing to enhance defenses against evolving bot attacks.

North America holds a significant share of the bot security market, with a 31.3% contribution in 2022. The region experiences a high number of bot attacks due to its large online population and valuable digital assets. Government agencies collaborate with the private sector to promote cybersecurity, driving the growth of the bot security market in North America.

Germany plays a crucial role in the European bot security market, holding a share of 9.1%. The country has implemented strict data protection regulations and emphasizes continuous improvement in security practices, contributing to the market's growth.

India is a potential market for bot security, with a projected CAGR of 21.4%. The country's rapid digital transformation and large online population make it an attractive target for cybercriminals. The government has launched initiatives to strengthen cybersecurity and mitigate bot attacks.

The U.K. is witnessing a growth trajectory of 19.3% in the bot security market. Its advanced technological landscape and emphasis on incident response and recovery capabilities drive the development of innovative bot security solutions.

Web security, particularly for web applications and APIs, is crucial in bot security. It commanded a market share of 47.5% in 2022, as bots often exploit vulnerabilities in these areas. API security measures contribute to overall web security.

Despite the rise of cloud-based solutions, the on-premise deployment mode still holds a significant share of 51.3%. It provides customization, control, and compliance adherence, and organizations may opt for hybrid deployments to balance control and flexibility.

Latest Developments

DataDome released the progress of bot management, a user-friendly, privacy-compliant, safe CAPTCHA, in July 2022. The innovative technology complies with all regional data privacy guidelines around the world. DataDome's CAPTCHA is fully integrated into the protection, and detection engine, and enhanced user experience.

Kasada announced its partnership with Amazon CloudFront in July 2022. It is a component of Amazon Web Services Ready. The announcement also verifies the company's award-winning anti-bot system, which easily integrates precision solutions like Amazon Cloud Front.

Segmentation Analysis of the Bot Security Market

By Security Type:

Web Security

Mobile Security

API Security



By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Tourism

BFSI

Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa



